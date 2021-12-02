ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Boston's Jayson Tatum gets 26 points, career-high 16 boards vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12/1)

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

It looks as if Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is trending in the direction of playing more like the top-15 player he has been honored as in the past this season after Wednesday night’s defense-fueled, 88 – 87 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, with the St. Louis native finding his shot again on one end and helping the Celtics lock down the perimeter against the Sixers at TD Garden.

Tatum put up 26 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal while shooting a solid 9-of-20 from the field, 3-of-8 from deep, and a perfect 5-of-5 from the charity stripe in 37 minutes of floor time, leading all scorers while doing a good job on the defensive end of the floor as well.

Boston will need something like this from the Duke product on a night-to-night basis if the Celtics are to come out of their annual West Coast swing with anything like a winning record, so it is very promising to see Tatum come out focused and effective in the team’s last home game for a while.

Watch the clip embedded above to see the best of his play against Philly Wednesday night, courtesy of fan videographer Tomasz Kordylewski.

