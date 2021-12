The deals are really starting to pile up, and one of the best deals we’ve seen so far comes courtesy of Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is arguably the most interesting device to be released in 2021, but not because it’s feature-rich or has some cool colors to choose from. Instead, Samsung was able to release the world’s first foldable flagship smartphone for under $1,000 with the Flip 3. There are no compromises to be found here, as the device is powered by the Snapdragon 888, features a 120Hz refresh rate, and folds in half.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO