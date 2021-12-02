ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Should the Boston Celtics sit Jaylen Brown to heal his hamstring issues?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMfps_0dCTaUKj00
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Should the Boston Celtics consider sitting All-Star forward Jaylen Brown for some time to help the Georgia native get his hops back? Brown has been struggling noticeably since returning from a hamstring injury in November that has, along with a bout of COVID-19 early in the 2021-22 NBA season, has kept the Cal-Berkeley product out of action for close to half of the still-young season.

While it is understandable that he might want to get back on the court as soon as he can, he is mostly treading water while risking a longer absence should he re-injury the critical ligament every time he steps on the court. Is it really worth having him play games considering how much the team will need him throughout the course of the regular season and playoffs?

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” address the troubling, lingering effects of his injury, weighing whether the brutal nature of the December schedule requires the team to try and get him out there — or if some additional convalescence is in order for Brown.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear their takes for yourself, and see if you agree with their opinions.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
FanSided

The Boston Celtics should consider this one-for-one big man trade

Back-to-back losses to the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets (easy to swallow) and the previously four-win San Antonio Spurs (uh…) have the Boston Celtics sitting at .500 and needing to win two NBA Play-in games to even qualify for the NBA postseason if the 2021-22 season ended today. Luckily, it doesn’t....
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
NESN

Jaylen Brown Believes Celtics Have ‘Potential’ To Play Well Vs. Nets

The Celtics are getting healthier at just the right time, and it’s paying off. Boston won its third consecutive game Monday night when it easily took care of the lowly Houston Rockets, 108-90, at TD Garden. After a .500 start to the season, and some early turmoil in the locker room, things seem to be settling down a bit.
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Celtics light up Lakers without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams

Despite missing both Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams and facing a Lakers team that got LeBron James back in the lineup, the Boston Celtics exploded in the second half and won handily at TD Garden by a 130-108 final on Friday night. The Celts got back to .500, improving to 8-8 on the season, while the struggling Lakers fell to 8-9.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Remains Out for C's

Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown remains out for C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. At least one key player will remain out of the lineup for the Boston Celtics as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, with a second starter also likely out. Jaylen Brown will...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Did the Boston Celtics find the key element needed in their offense?

Did the Boston Celtics find the keys to their offense in their 130 – 108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night? With veteran guards Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder constantly attacking the rim, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum making liberal use of the pick and roll, and the rest of the team playing engaged basketball, the Celtics were able to not only withstand an early assault by Los Angeles but beat them handily with their scoring.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Sentinel & Enterprise

Celtics blow out Houston in Jaylen Brown’s return, 108-90

At times the wait was painstaking, especially from Jaylen Brown’s perspective, but as the Celtics forward exhibited Monday night in a 108-90 win over Houston, the worst team in the NBA, there’s a reason strained hamstrings take time. “It felt good to be back out there, just being with my...
NBA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown returns to Celtics lineup Monday after missing eight games

Jaylen Brown was the best Celtics player at the start of the season, averaging an efficient 25.6 points a game and shooting 39.7% on 3-pointers. Then he strained his hamstring and sat for a couple of weeks. Brown will be back in the lineup Monday when the Celtics take on...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (hamstring) cleared for Celtics following eight-game absence

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is available to play on Monday against the Houston Rockets. Brown has been upgraded to probable and is set to return from his eight-game absence. The Celtics may monitor his minutes following the layoff, but Brown is expected to replace Dennis Schroder in the starting lineup. Jayson Tatum's usage rate will take a slight hit with Brown back.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#Ligament#The Boston Celtics#Cal Berkeley#Clns Media#Celtics Wire
NESN

Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Offer Update On All-Star’s Return

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown made it clear to the Boston Celtics staff that he wanted to return for a rivalry game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. That won’t be the case. Brown was ruled out of the game earlier in the day, but remains a possibility for...
NBA
Yardbarker

Celtics Activate Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams for Monday's Game Against the Rockets

Like it says in the headline, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are available for the Boston Celtics matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Brown has been out due to a hamstring injury since the team's Nov 4 road win over the Miami Heat. Speaking with the media in advance of Monday night's game against the Rockets, Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka said the plan is to play Brown around 24 minutes in this matchup.
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Update: Celtics Wing Available To Play Vs. Nets

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown was a game-time decision entering Wednesday’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Apparently things went well pregame, because he’s been upgraded to available, the Boston Celtics announced. Brown made his return recently after sitting out about two weeks with a hamstring injury. As he continues to rehab...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

Jaylen Brown probable to make his return Monday against the Rockets

Brown's missed the last eight games due to a hamstring injury. Right as the Celtics pull above .500 for the first time this season, more good news came their way on Sunday. Star wing Jaylen Brown is listed as probable to play in Monday’s home game against the Rockets. Brown’s missed the Celtics’ last eight games since he injured his hamstring in the third quarter of their win over the Heat on Nov. 4. Four days later, it was revealed that Brown had a hamstring strain that would keep him out one to two weeks. Monday marks the two-week point since that announcement.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics receive Jaylen Brown boost after eight-game absence

The Boston Celtics have finally picked things up after a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season, and things could stand to get better for the C’s ahead of the team’s matchup with the Houston Rockets. According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Celtics star Jaylen Brown is expected to return...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown cleared to return from hamstring strain

All-Star wing Jaylen Brown will be available on Monday for the Celtics‘ game against Houston, the team announced (via Twitter). Brown, who last played on Nov. 4, has missed Boston’s last eight games due to a right hamstring strain. Ime Udoka said on Nov. 8 that Brown would likely miss “a week or two” due to the injury — that was exactly two weeks ago.
NBA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Not 100 Percent, But Comes Up Big In Return For Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics had the band back together on Monday night. Jaylen Brown returned after an eight-game absence with a hamstring injury, making the Celtics whole for the first time in nearly three weeks. Brown showed some rust after the lengthy layoff, but helped Boston throw a fierce offensive punch at the Houston Rockets on Monday. He scored 19 points over 23 minutes, as the Celtics won their third straight, 108-90. Brown hit six of his 13 shots from the floor, included three of his six attempts from three-point range. The 25-year-old was happy to be back, but said he...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy