UNT's game against Nevada will not be played Saturday due to COVID-19 outbreak in Wolf Pack program

North Texas’ game against Nevada on Saturday will not be played due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolf Pack’s program.

Nevada said Tuesday that coach Steve Alford has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. He is isolating for 10 days and was set to miss three games, including the Wolf Pack’s game against UNT and a game at UTA on Tuesday.

UNT officials confirmed the game will not be played on Thursday afternoon.

“We need opportunities like these to play great teams,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We are still hopeful we will be able to play this game. I don’t know if we will get it in this year, but we are working on trying to find dates to get it in. We are disappointed, but we understand there are bigger things going on.”

Nevada released a statement from Alford when it acknowledged that he has contracted COVID-19.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. For the next 10 days, I will be isolating, while supporting my team and continuing to participate remotely as they prepare for and play these next three games,” Alford said in the statement.

UNT is looking for another game to fill the opening in its schedule. The Mean Green last played on Sunday, when they beat Drake in their final game in the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida.

UNT’s next game is slated for Dec. 11, when it is scheduled to face UMass in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Fort Worth.

“We have talked to everyone who has had a game canceled and are working through trying to get a home game,” McCasland said. “We will look at that first. If we have to play on the road, we will do that. We are doing whatever we can to get a game.

“We are hopeful that we can get something done between now and Monday at the latest.”

Finals for the fall semester are scheduled for next week. Teams typically do not schedule games during finals week to allow their players to focus on academics.

“We do everything possible to not play during finals,” McCasland said. “That is a last resort that we would consider, but we are trying to stay away from that. We want our team to focus at the end of the semester on what they are here for. That’s to get a degree.”

UNT’s game against Nevada was part of a challenging nonconference schedule McCasland laid out to prepare his team for Conference USA play.

UNT (3-3) already has one impressive win on its resume in its 57-54 win over Drake. The Bulldogs were receiving votes in the in the AP Top 25 poll heading into their game against UNT.

The Mean Green have also lost to No. 8 Kansas and Miami.

Nevada would have been another challenging opponent for UNT. The Wolf Pack have won their last three games to move to 4-4. Nevada’s run includes a win over Washington.

UNT scheduled several games at the last minute to fill out its schedule last season when it had games canceled due to COIVD-19 issues. The Mean Green scheduled Loyola Chicago and West Virginia in the middle of the season.

UNT’s options to find a game this season are limited due to fewer teams being forced to cancel games due to COVID-19 issues. Teams across the country lost games due to COVID-19 infections and contact tracing last season.

Those cancelations often left teams that had fully healthy teams looking for games.

UNT will go 12 days without playing if it can’t find an opponent to fill the opening in its schedule created when its game against Nevada was called off.

“We are going to try to stay ready for whatever game we get,” McCasland said.