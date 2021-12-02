ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan + Shay Declare It’s ‘Officially Christmas’ With New Holiday Tune, Throwback Video

By Jess
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What are you waiting for — haven't you heard? Hang the stockings and trim the tree, because it's "Officially Christmas," per Dan + Shay. The duo's new Christmas song already feels like a timeless classic. It's got the bells and the horns, it's got the romance and the charm ... What...

Popculture

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Kids Appear in Her 'Fall in Love at Christmas' Video

The magic of Mariah Carey continues this holiday season. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" icon has released another festive tune. She debuted the single and accompanying music video for "Fall In Love At Christmas," featuring DJ Khalid and gospel great Kirk Franklin. In the video, Carey's twins, 10-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, make an appearance.
MUSIC
WNCY

Reba McEntire is ready to kick off the holiday season in “grand style” with ‘Christmas in Tune’

Reba McEntire is a self-professed Christmas movie fan, so it’s only natural that she’s starring in one herself. The country legend teams up with Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider in the original Lifetime movie, Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune, which sees the two portraying Georgia and Joe Winter, a former husband-and-wife duo who are forced to reunite when their daughter asks them to perform at a Christmas concert.
MOVIES
guitargirlmag.com

HARPER STARLING SHARES NEW HOLIDAY SINGLE & VIDEO “SNOW CONE CHRISTMAS”

Rising pop artist Harper Starling is getting into the Christmas spirit early this year with the release of her new single & music video, “Snow Cone Christmas.”. Written by Harper Starling and co-written/co-produced by Cindy Valentine (Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Alisha) and Gemini Muzique (Justin Bieber, Jason DeRulo, Snoop Dogg), “Snow Cone Christmas” is a festive pop number packed with catchy lyricism, sugary sweet vocals and sparkling pop production. The holiday-themed single arrives on the heels of Harper’s recent buzzy releases, “Cannot Tell A Lie” and “No More What If,” which have garnered attention from tastemakers like MTV, PopWrapped and Variance Magazine.
MUSIC
Person
Jimmy Fallon
countryfancast.com

Dan and Shay Speechless (videos and song details)

The country music duo kicked their hit song up a notch at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! Watch Dan and Shay "Speechless" ft. Tori Kelly compared to the original music video here!. The Dan and Shay Speechless song reached number one on both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Dan + Shay ring in the holiday season with warm and cozy new music video

Dan + Shay are celebrating this holiday season with a gift for their fans. The duo shared a new music video on Wednesday for their song, "Officially Christmas." "IT'S ALREADY DECEMBER, the snow's fallin' too (well, everywhere but nashville), so we made an officially christmas music video for you," the group wrote in their Instagram announcement for the video.
MUSIC
103.3 WKFR

People Trolling Kid Rock’s New Video Is An Early Christmas Present

There are some serious blessings in life and this new Kid Rock video is one of them. Not because it's good. Quite the contrary actually, as he has mastered the fine art of caricaturing himself with the new Don't Tell Me How To Live song he recently released. In a greasy mix of Trumpers, Confederate Flag wearers, and that underlying misogynistic undertone we get with all Kid Rock fans, this new video from him is seriously how I would imagine Weird Al parodying a Kid Rock song.
MUSIC
southernillinoisnow.com

Pistol Annies’ “Snow Globe” music video is retro holiday fun

Country trio the Pistol Annies are continuing to deck the halls with holiday magic with the release of their new music video for “Snow Globe.”. Available only on Facebook, the clip finds the Annies in the midst of a festive performance of their original holiday tune, delivering glittery throwback vibes as they stand onstage and sing into retro microphones.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nowdecatur.com

Bits And Pieces: Dan + Shay & More!

Dan + Shay are bringing the Christmas spirit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (December 6th) with a performance of their latest original holiday song, “Officially Christmas.” The duo recently released the song's video, as well as the Amazon Original, “Pick Out A Christmas Tree,” which is currently the most-streamed new Holiday release so far this year in the US across all genres.
MUSIC
The Paso Robles Press

Dan + Shay Set to Perform at 2022 California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that country/pop superstars Dan + Shay have been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, Jul. 24 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. Dan + Shay’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the duo’s first-ever performance at the.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Tamron Hall Tries to Hold Back Tears After Receiving Major News About Her Talk Show

Tamron Hall is incredibly grateful for her Tam Fam. On Monday, the broadcast journalist got overwhelmed while celebrating the exciting news that her ABC daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been renewed for two more seasons. Joining Tamron in the official announcement video was her 2-year-old son, Moses, who despite...
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

