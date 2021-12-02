COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Sunny, warm, and grass being watered -- this is December in Colorado Springs.

"It feels great, it's really nice," said Dylan Schemenauer, visiting from Wisconsin.

But some Coloradans say there's something wrong with this picture.

"We should be like knee-deep in snow right?" said Isaac Norton, a Colorado Springs resident.

There are some mixed reviews on the unseasonable warm temperatures, and with no measurable snow by December 2, it breaks a record for the latest recorded snowfall in Colorado Springs.

"It is unusual," said StormTracker 13 Meteorologist Chris Larson. "What’s not unusual is with a La Nina pattern that we’re pretty dry in Southern Colorado."

On top of delayed snow, a forecasted high of 72 degrees breaks a heat record.

"It’s really kind of a coincidence between the two," said Larson.

It's so warm in fact, some people are using Colorado Springs as a vacation spot.

"We’re from Wisconsin, and it’s like freezing and snowing," said Schemenauer.

Colorado Springs did see some snowflakes last week, but it wasn't enough to count as measurable.

"It’s a weird thing. You have to remember we keep the records for continuity sake at one place and those are kept in Colorado Springs at the airport. So, last week when we saw snow, we saw snow at the airport but it didn’t amount to more than a trace of snow and that’s less than 1/100 of an inch of precipitation," said Larson.

The post Colorado Springs breaking weather records in December appeared first on KRDO .