Michigan State

This is Michigan's Most Sought Out Christmas Present

By Hannah DeRuyter
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Buying Christmas gifts can be the most stressful part when it comes to the holidays. Sometimes you don't know what to buy; other times, the gifts your loved ones want are on backorder and won't be available in time for Christmas day.

To keep yourself from running into that backorder problem this holiday, ATTExperts.com set out to find the most searched Christmas gifts in each state.

"Now that online shopping is more convenient than ever, Amazon and Google Shopping are cornerstones of the holiday gift experience. To that end, the team at ATTExperts.com set out to find what people across America are searching for this holiday season."

Here is how ATTExperts.com found its data:

"We looked at Ahrefs keywords based on the domain Amazon.com, traffic, and volume. Then we ranked the keywords based on the estimated monthly organic search traffic of the website’s ranking page from a given keyword. From there, we took the top 10 keywords and used Google Shopping to break them down by state popularity over a 90-day period."

So, what is Michigan's most sought out Christmas gift?

A television.

The most popular item searched for among the entire United States was a PlayStation 5 and a TV was the second.

Click here to see the full report.

Comments / 4

Only In Michigan

The Charles Dickens Festival In Michigan That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

The arrival of the holiday season is accompanied by all sorts of magnificent and heartwarming events, whether you’re on the hunt for a family-friendly outing or simply seeking a dash of seasonal charm. One of the most unique holiday festivals in Michigan offers guests the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Christmas while celebrating a beloved historical figure: Charles Dickens. Head to the small town of Holly for a dreamy adventure that feels like part of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Television#Attexperts Com#Google Shopping#Ahrefs
The Independent

Looking for Christmas gifts for kids? Discover these sought-after toys on eBay

Is your bank account telling you everybody will be receiving high-fives for Christmas this year?. The festive season is not a competition of money spent - the amateur’s yardstick - but of delight inspired - the true measure of a gift. And if you are an adult and are terrified by the idea of hearing the cry of disappointed kids unwrapping mismatched gifts on Christmas morning, oh-oh-oh, have we got news for you.
SHOPPING
Detroit, MI
