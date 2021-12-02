ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
360-Degree Visibility Provides Insight into Safety Incidents

By Marina Mayer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsara launched the Camera Connector, which connects side, rear and interior vehicle camera feeds to Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to reduce safety incidents, protect against not-at-fault claims and enhance...

