DALE CORNING

A woman known only as “Jane Doe” since her body was discovered in Wisconsin in 2008 has now been positively identified. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt announced the woman’s identity on Nov. 23, exactly 13 years after her decomposing body was found by three hunters in a shallow creek in the town of Ashford.
Kyle Rittenhouse is going to college to become a nurse and wants to lead as “normal a life as possible” after being acquitted of all charges in his homicide trial, according to his family’s spokesperson. David Hancock, spokesperson for the family of Mr Rittenhouse, told Fox6 that people will “see some good things come out of Kyle in the future”, describing him as a “pragmatic young man who has been through a lot”. “Mr Rittenhouse can be an 18-year-old young man,” he said, adding that he is studying nursing at Arizona State University.“We are going to do everything we...
A fundraising page for 39-year-old Darrell Brooks has reportedly been removed by GoFundMe after criticism of raising donations for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people. A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to Fox Business on Wednesday that a fundraiser for Mr Brooks had broken its terms and conditions, and that it had been pulled. The SUV driver was charged on Tuesday with five counts of homicide and for injuring more than 40 after driving into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday. Authorities confirmed the death of a sixth individual...
Mr. Jimmy Dale Conn, age 69 of Tullahoma, was born on November 29, 1951, in Tullahoma, TN to the late Freddie Lee Conn and Mary Agnes Clark. He graduated Tullahoma High School in 1970. Mr. Conn enjoyed deer hunting and attended the King’s Cross church. He also graduated from the National FBI Academy. Mr. Conn was a former police officer for Tullahoma Police Department and served as chief deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. His last employment was for the Coffee County Public Defender’s office as an investigator.
Richard Peter Dyben, 76, passed early in the morning of Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Core of Bedford Nursing Facility. Mr. Dyben had been a resident of Core for the past four years, moving to Bedford from Indianapolis. Richard was born to the Catholic Faith on November 8, 1945, to Frank Joseph and Gladys Mary (Barus) Dyben in Hinsdale, Illinois.
Matt & Jennifer Zellers of Broadus welcomed son Bryson Dale Zellers on November 17th, 2021, joining his older sister Audrey in the family. Bryson was born in Spear-fish, SD, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz., and measuring 20" long at birth. Bryson's paternal grandparents are Larry Zellers and Bonita Grady of...
Larry and Donna Meyer of Beaver Dam will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18, 2021 with an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at Faith Community Church, 401 Stone St., Beaver Dam. A renewal of vows will occur at 1 p.m. The couple was united in marriage...
WINFIELD, Ind. (CBS) — Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton was recently arrested charged with driving while intoxicated in Northwest Indiana, officials said Friday. The Lake County Sheriff’s office reported that Winfield, Indiana police arrested Hampton – a resident of that municipality – at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20....
(UPDATE) The search for a missing northeast Iowa teenager ended this morning. Fayette County sheriff’s officials report that 14-year-old Walker Richardson has been found and is safe. They released no other details on where he was located or where he had been. Authorities are searching for a missing autistic teenager...
When Beth Christiansen retired this spring she decided to sell her two airplanes. As the manager of the Waupaca Municipal Airport, she also offered flying lessons through her business, Plane Guys Aviation. Her retirement left no options for anyone in Waupaca to get hands-on training in a cockpit. A likely...
Timothy John Cappiello, Tripoli, v. Jessica Marie Cappiello, Tripoli. JPMorgan Chase Acquisition Group v. Jeremy A. Bergman, Evansdale, Shana J. Bergman, Oelwein, and Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, Waterloo, et al., mortgage foreclosure. Wartburg College, Waverly, v. Marquis Stephens, Waverly, confession of judgment for educational loan debt collection. Sarah...
Skeet Bowers will celebrate his 70th birthday on Monday. Cards may be sent to him at 1045 N. 22nd St., Fort Dodge, IA 50501. His family includes his wife Judy; Scott Bowers, of Urbandale; and Tammy and Shaun Nilsen, of Altoona. He has two grandchildren. He was born on Dec....
Editor’s note: Each Sunday, The Herald-Mail runs “A Life Remembered.” Each story in this continuing series takes a look back — through the eyes of family, friends, co-workers and others — at a member of the community who died recently. Today’s “A Life Remembered” is about Gary DeWitt Powell, who died on Nov. 13 at the age of 82. His obituary appeared in The Herald-Mail on Nov. 16.
