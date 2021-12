Half-Shells Oyster Bar & Grill is relocating to a new location. The restaurant is located at 5800 Legacy Drive, Ste. C2, at the Shops at Legacy in Plano. The new location will be located across the street at 7201 Bishop Road, Ste. E4. According to management, the company will relocate sometime in February, and the new space will be larger than the current location. The restaurant’s menu features a variety of seafood dishes with oysters, fried fish, tacos, sandwiches and salads. 469-241-1300. www.fishcitygrill.com/legacy.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO