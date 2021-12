A day after trading away one of their most familiar faces, the North Carolina Courage promoted another familiar face as their new manager. Forced to trade away star midfielder Sam Mewis on Monday rather than lose her for nothing in this month’s National Women’s Soccer League expansion draft, the Courage on Tuesday announced that longtime assistant coach Sean Nahas will replace the disgraced Paul Riley, who was fired in September after a player-abuse scandal at a previous coaching stop came to light.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO