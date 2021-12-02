ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard E. Dynoske, CPA

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick, a CPA, has 30 years of experience providing tax planning and compliance services for publicly...

Forbes

3 More Ideas For Strategically Using I Bonds In Retirement

Series I Savings Bonds (aka I bonds) have several features that can be particularly useful for middle-income pre-retirees and retirees building their retirement income portfolio. They offer high interest rates (currently yielding 7.12% per year), guarantees of principal and interest, and long-term liquidity (with a few caveats). My last two...
bizjournals

Nicole C. Rice, CPA

Nicole joins the firm with eight years of experience in providing accounting and assurance services. She has four years of public accounting experience with significant experience serving the nonprofit, construction, and real estate industries and four years of industry experience. As a manager in the audit department, Nicole is responsible for performing various audit, review, and benefit plan tasks for privately-held businesses. She works full-time at our Kenosha office.
journalofaccountancy.com

Amish Mehta, CPA

‘It’s important to invest now in the technology …’. Destined for the profession: From a very young age, I knew I wanted to be an accountant. From attending a business-oriented high school, performing various bookkeeping jobs, and attending business school at New York University, I found my passion for accounting and finance. After graduating from NYU, I started my career at KPMG. I saw accounting wasn't just about numbers — it was about getting to know different clients as well as their businesses and industries. Throughout my career in public accounting, I have been involved with a number of international clients requiring global travel. I liked that each project was unique, and it wasn't long before I decided I was in accounting for the long haul. At Friedman, I had the opportunity to build a not-for-profit practice from the ground up. It has been a rewarding experience helping organizations realize their missions and serving important causes.
bizjournals

Roberta M. Ryan, CPA

Robin has more than 30 years of experience in public accounting and has worked in multiple disciplines, including audit and assurance, tax and technology. She is committed to building lasting relationships in addition to providing high-quality professional services. She specializes in providing audit services for privately held companies, educational institutions, tax-exempt entities and foundations. Robin is a CPA and serves on the Board of Directors for several not-for-profit organizations.
bizjournals

Mark D. Breakfield, CPA

Schowalter & Jabouri, P.C., Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is proud to announce that Mark D. Breakfield, CPA, has been admitted as a Shareholder of the Firm. Mr. Breakfield is primarily responsible for tax matters pertaining to businesses, trust and individuals, including compliance, consulting and planning issues. Mr. Breakfield is a graduate of Rockhurst University – Kansas City, MO with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He is a member of the AICPA and the MOCPA.
bizjournals

Michael E. Weber , CPA, JD

Michael has over 11 years of professional experience. He provides tax compliance, planning and research services for individuals, businesses and not-for-profit organizations. Michael also assists new entities with formation, planning and tax compliance matters and handles international tax issues for multinational companies. He is a CPA and a licensed attorney in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Michael is also a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh’s Leadership Development Initiative.
bizjournals

Marcy Kempf, CPA

Teen financial literacy nonprofit SecureFutures is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcy Kempf to its Advisory Council. As a partner at Cohen & Company, Marcy provides audit and consulting services to a variety of entities in the investment industry and has experience with some of the largest fund-servicing companies nationwide. A longtime supporter of the work of SecureFutures, Marcy brings a wealth of experience, talent, and passion to the cause of teen financial empowerment.
devry.edu

What is a CPA (Certified Public Accountant)?

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) is a professional designation within the accounting field. Earning this credential means that you have met the educational, work experience and other licensing requirements determined by your state and can begin to think about pursuing a broad range of career paths that are open to CPAs in particular. If you’re looking to pursue career in accounting, expand your capabilities in the field or just asking yourself, "what is a CPA?" then we can help.
bizjournals

Megan R. Troxell , CPA

Megan has over 18 years of public accounting experience. She specializes in providing assurance and advisory services for privately held companies and not-for-profit organizations. A CPA, Megan was honored by the PICPA for her contributions to the accounting profession, being named as one of four “Women to Watch” in 2020. Megan is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh’s Leadership Development Initiative and serves on the Boards of Directors for several not-for-profit organizations.
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

Email Explains Imputed Adjustments Arising From "Money Numbers" that Aren't Items of Income, Gain, Loss, Deduction or Credit

In emailed chief counsel advice,[1] counsel explained how and when “money numbers” impact the calculation of the imputed adjustment (IU) for a partnership being examined under the BBA centralized partnership audit regime. The issue involved adjustments of items that would not directly impact the amounts reported on that year’s Form 1065, but do involve a partnership item stated in terms of dollars.
bloombergtax.com

Spotlight on Entrepreneurial CPA Catherine Tindall

Our Spotlight series highlights the careers and lives of tax professionals across the globe. This week’s Spotlight is on entrepreneurial CPA Catherine Tindall. Tindall says that she started out like many millennials—idealistic about changing the world by living a simple life. She homesteaded and worked on organic farms in the U.S. and Europe for several years with her husband before pivoting to accounting.
bizjournals

Amanda M.A. McNutt, CPA

Amanda joins Vrakas with over 15 years of experience providing accounting and audit services. She joins us with extensive experience in the planning, supervision, and review of various assurance engagements, as well as significant experience serving the construction, manufacturing, and service industries. As an audit principal, Amanda’s responsibilities include performing audit, review, compilation, and benefit plan services for privately-held businesses.
Inside Indiana Business

Sponsel CPA Group Hires Accountant

Sponsel CPA Group has hired Andrew Albertson as a staff accountant. He started with the firm as a tax season intern and moved to full time upon college graduation. Albertson holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Marian University.
