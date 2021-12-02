ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

People On The Move

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeller’s client first approach throughout her Herbein career has helped the firm become a 5-time recipient...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

BM Technologies buying Seattle's First Sound Bank to gain charter

Seattle-based First Sound Bank is joining a financial technology company. Last month, fintech company BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) announced plans to acquire First Sound for roughly $23 million in cash. The combined company will go by BMTX Bank, and the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, will provide BMTX with its own bank charter, eliminating the need for BMTX to run its banking services through a partner bank.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

INSIDE GROWTH

St. Louis' fastest-growing private companies have combined revenue of $8 billion and employ more than 18,000 people. Here's how the firms break down for size, age, diversity and more.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Planning#Attorneys
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

There is a significant development in the benefits schemes for the citizens in the US. President Biden is committed to reinforcing better legislation in the White House through the Build Back Better initiative to change the structure of the societies in America. The initiative will also look to enhance the revenues of the businesses and industries.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KXLY

3 Stocks I’m Buying for Retirement if the Market Crashes

Volatility has been the name of the game lately in the stock market. Thanks to the rise of the new COVID-19 variant omicron, inflation, and the threat that the Federal Reserve may start raising interest rates, anxiety has gripped many investors. Can a market crash be coming soon?. No one...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Victress Capital bets big on female-led skincare tech startup

Boston-based Victress Capital, which only funds startups that have at least one woman on their team, has made its largest investment since launching in 2016. The recipient is Droplette, a consumer skincare tech company led by MIT-educated scientist Madhavi Gavini. The Boston company, which has about 45 local employees, on Friday announced a $15.4 million Series B investment co-led by Victress and Spark Capital, with continued participation from Bolt and Amplifyher Ventures.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
leedaily.com

A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
RELATIONSHIPS
bizjournals

A digital-first approach drives client satisfaction and business success in Cincinnati

Technology is ingrained in the fabric of our everyday lives and has become even more so over the past year and a half as clients expect businesses to offer their products and services through online and mobile solutions and tools. That’s why businesses need to find a way to stand out from the crowd while continuing to keep clients at the center of everything.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy