MAYOR HENRY FEATURED AT STATEWIDE BUSINESS FORUM

December 2, 2021 - Mayor Tom Henry today was a guest panelist at an event in Indianapolis. It was the ‘Engage Indiana – Business as a Force for Good’ discussion hosted by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Indianapolis Business Journal. The theme also centered around the words of inspire, build, and engage.

Mayor Henry and other leaders discussed how businesses can take their engagement to the next level to help attract talent and work toward place making. In addition, Mayor Henry had the opportunity to highlight successes in Fort Wayne.

It’s encouraging to see that Fort Wayne was part of this statewide event. The momentum and investments being experienced in Fort Wayne are being noticed at state and national levels.