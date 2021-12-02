Angela C. McCoy

Balentine is pleased to welcome Maggie Sims as an Associate Relationship Manager in its Atlanta Office. Maggie earned her degree in Finance and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor. During the past decade in the wealth management industry, she discovered her passion for developing deep and meaningful relationships with clients to help individuals and families realize their financial potential. Maggie brings more than a decade of experience to the position, where she will work alongside Relationship Managers to help meet the needs of Balentine clients.

