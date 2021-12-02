ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Angela C. McCoy

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngie has more than 20 years of professional experience, including over 15 years of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

bizjournals

Dustin McCoy

BDO USA, LLP has named Dustin McCoy a Partner in the firm’s Tax practice. McCoy has a range of tax compliance and tax accrual experience across various industries including private equity, manufacturing and distribution, food, and closely held businesses. He has significant experience in helping tax departments improve their tax function while positioning themselves for the next phase of the business life cycle.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Victress Capital bets big on female-led skincare tech startup

Boston-based Victress Capital, which only funds startups that have at least one woman on their team, has made its largest investment since launching in 2016. The recipient is Droplette, a consumer skincare tech company led by MIT-educated scientist Madhavi Gavini. The Boston company, which has about 45 local employees, on Friday announced a $15.4 million Series B investment co-led by Victress and Spark Capital, with continued participation from Bolt and Amplifyher Ventures.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

BM Technologies buying Seattle's First Sound Bank to gain charter

Seattle-based First Sound Bank is joining a financial technology company. Last month, fintech company BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) announced plans to acquire First Sound for roughly $23 million in cash. The combined company will go by BMTX Bank, and the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, will provide BMTX with its own bank charter, eliminating the need for BMTX to run its banking services through a partner bank.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

A digital-first approach drives client satisfaction and business success in Cincinnati

Technology is ingrained in the fabric of our everyday lives and has become even more so over the past year and a half as clients expect businesses to offer their products and services through online and mobile solutions and tools. That’s why businesses need to find a way to stand out from the crowd while continuing to keep clients at the center of everything.
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Workforce health: A business imperative to achieve economic prosperity

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world more than any event in recent history, significantly impacting the health and well-being of the American workforce and the economy. As a result, the inextricable link between individual health and productivity, business performance, and economic prosperity is clear, and now is the time for employers to more actively engage and support the mental and physical health of employees.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

People On The Move

Balentine is pleased to welcome Maggie Sims as an Associate Relationship Manager in its Atlanta Office. Maggie earned her degree in Finance and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor. During the past decade in the wealth management industry, she discovered her passion for developing deep and meaningful relationships with clients to help individuals and families realize their financial potential. Maggie brings more than a decade of experience to the position, where she will work alongside Relationship Managers to help meet the needs of Balentine clients.
ECONOMY
bizwest.com

Great Resignation rules jobs market

Once the COVID-19 restrictions eased, Americans were expected to return to the workforce in droves. Texas A&M University professor Anthony Klotz has called it the Great Resignation. The long spell of being homebound during the pandemic-related lockdowns gave American employees — especially those in mid-career and in the technology and health care sectors — time to re-evaluate their lives, and many decided it was time for a change.
BOULDER, CO
Entrepreneur

Is Clover Health a Good Buy Under $5?

Healthcare technology company Clover Health (CLOV) has been subject to several investigations since its stock market debut via an SPAC in January 2021. Its stock is currently trading below $5....
MARKETS
bizjournals

Willy Walker lets us in on his strategy behind Walker & Dunlop's sizable growth in 2021

His firm was the fourth-largest provider of capital in the commercial real estate industry last year — and it's seen 16% revenue growth so far this year. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MARKETS
bizjournals

The future of healthcare is digital

CEO at KORE, the world's leading internet of things (IoT) solution enabler, managing 12 million subscriptions across 3,600 customers. The pandemic and the evolving connectivity landscape are two very distinct things, but they have one thing in common: They are driving major advancements and innovation in a sector of the Internet of Things (IoT) that I refer to as “connected health.”
HEALTH
bizjournals

Viewpoint: How Philadelphia businesses can help create a diverse, equitable tech ecosystem

In 2017, two Black high school students met at Coded by Kids, a nonprofit that uses tech and innovation education to fight inequity. After a few years of learning coding, design and product management, they decided to take their skills to the next level. Now, during their senior years at the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel, these ambitious young men are looking for seed money to grow their startup, and they are confident they’ll secure it. So are we.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

