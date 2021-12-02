Angela C. McCoy

BDO USA, LLP has named Dustin McCoy a Partner in the firm’s Tax practice. McCoy has a range of tax compliance and tax accrual experience across various industries including private equity, manufacturing and distribution, food, and closely held businesses. He has significant experience in helping tax departments improve their tax function while positioning themselves for the next phase of the business life cycle.
Just days after receiving a $750 million cash infusion, a tech startup that Forbes branded in October as a “unicorn,” valued at $7 billion, laid off hundreds of employees in a manner that some online deemed “brutal.”. Better.com, a digital mortgage lender with offices in Oakland, laid off 900 employees...
Boston-based Victress Capital, which only funds startups that have at least one woman on their team, has made its largest investment since launching in 2016. The recipient is Droplette, a consumer skincare tech company led by MIT-educated scientist Madhavi Gavini. The Boston company, which has about 45 local employees, on Friday announced a $15.4 million Series B investment co-led by Victress and Spark Capital, with continued participation from Bolt and Amplifyher Ventures.
Seattle-based First Sound Bank is joining a financial technology company. Last month, fintech company BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) announced plans to acquire First Sound for roughly $23 million in cash. The combined company will go by BMTX Bank, and the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, will provide BMTX with its own bank charter, eliminating the need for BMTX to run its banking services through a partner bank.
Technology is ingrained in the fabric of our everyday lives and has become even more so over the past year and a half as clients expect businesses to offer their products and services through online and mobile solutions and tools. That’s why businesses need to find a way to stand out from the crowd while continuing to keep clients at the center of everything.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world more than any event in recent history, significantly impacting the health and well-being of the American workforce and the economy. As a result, the inextricable link between individual health and productivity, business performance, and economic prosperity is clear, and now is the time for employers to more actively engage and support the mental and physical health of employees.
Balentine is pleased to welcome Maggie Sims as an Associate Relationship Manager in its Atlanta Office. Maggie earned her degree in Finance and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor. During the past decade in the wealth management industry, she discovered her passion for developing deep and meaningful relationships with clients to help individuals and families realize their financial potential. Maggie brings more than a decade of experience to the position, where she will work alongside Relationship Managers to help meet the needs of Balentine clients.
2021 has been a banner year for the state’s two largest metros – but the Triangle, with projects such as Apple, PennyMac and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, stands to walk away the winner in terms of the number of jobs promised. And the picture could get even rosier, as Chris Chung,...
Once the COVID-19 restrictions eased, Americans were expected to return to the workforce in droves. Texas A&M University professor Anthony Klotz has called it the Great Resignation. The long spell of being homebound during the pandemic-related lockdowns gave American employees — especially those in mid-career and in the technology and health care sectors — time to re-evaluate their lives, and many decided it was time for a change.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. A 32-hour workweek, no pay cuts, and a regular three-day weekend?. It’s not a dream, it’s a reality, according to media CEO Chelsea Fagan, who says she’s been implementing four-day workweeks since July. “Regular...
Before Bobbie Mastracci become principal of her own commercial real estate firm in the West Valley, she owned her own day spa. Read more about her journey to becoming an industry leader and what drives her to succeed.
CEO at KORE, the world's leading internet of things (IoT) solution enabler, managing 12 million subscriptions across 3,600 customers. The pandemic and the evolving connectivity landscape are two very distinct things, but they have one thing in common: They are driving major advancements and innovation in a sector of the Internet of Things (IoT) that I refer to as “connected health.”
In 2017, two Black high school students met at Coded by Kids, a nonprofit that uses tech and innovation education to fight inequity. After a few years of learning coding, design and product management, they decided to take their skills to the next level. Now, during their senior years at the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel, these ambitious young men are looking for seed money to grow their startup, and they are confident they’ll secure it. So are we.
About the business: NerdsToGo is a locally owned and operated franchise that provides IT support for small businesses and homes. It has a brick-and-mortar shop in Old Town Alexandria, as well as mobile vans. How it started: Regis DeVeaux and his now-business partner Tadeal Teshager met as students at Duke...
