Roberta M. Ryan, CPA

Teen financial literacy nonprofit SecureFutures is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcy Kempf to its Advisory Council. As a partner at Cohen & Company, Marcy provides audit and consulting services to a variety of entities in the investment industry and has experience with some of the largest fund-servicing companies nationwide. A longtime supporter of the work of SecureFutures, Marcy brings a wealth of experience, talent, and passion to the cause of teen financial empowerment.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO