Western nations are worried that Iran could be allied to China and Russia and ignore them on the nuclear table if Tehran pulls away, it is a problem for NATO and the US. If such a triumvirate is formed with the Middle East, Far-Eastern Asia, and Eastern Europe, which Iran, China, and Russia do form a power bloc, it would be a worst-case scenario to play out. Tehran is another nuclear power in the making and has significant armed forces.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO