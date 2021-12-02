TacoNGanas to open Midtown truck, preps Germantown restaurant

The dream of a taco truck on every corner expands to a particularly high-profile Midtown one this weekend, as the local TacoNGanas truck opens a fourth location on a longtime vacant lot at Central Avenue and Cooper Street.

Greg Diaz, who opened his first TacoNGanas truck on South Perkins in early 2020, moved his truck onto the lot, at the northwest corner of the intersection, on Wednesday, but says the location has been in the works for months. He also plans to open a sit-down Mexican restaurant in Germantown, though not under the TacoNGanas name, early next year.

“We wanted to get it right,” Diaz says of the Midtown TacoNGanas. “We recently paved the whole property. We just wanted to make sure that it’s as good of an experience at Midtown as at Summer or any other location. We wanted to make sure that it was done with excellence before we opened.”

TacoNGanas’ carnitas tacos dipped in consomé sauce. The traditional Mexican consomé sauce is mixture of beef broth, dripping of barbacoa and topped with fresh cilantro and onions. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

Customers can expect the same menu as at TacoNGanas’ other locations, headlined by house-specialty tacos served in spiced, griddle-fried tortillas and stuffed with a choice of proteins. The most popular of these is the slow-braised beef barbacoa, often paired with the truck’s stew-like consomé, perfect for dipping. There are also fresh, lighter camarones (shrimp) tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas and steamed canasta tacos.

The Midtown location, much like the one on Summer Avenue, will be fenced in, with several tent-covered tables for on-site dining and some enclosed parking.

Diaz says there are 19 parking spaces. But the Midtown location seems likely to have more walk-up traffic than the other locations.

The lot at Central and Cooper is roughly equidistant to the Overton Square and Cooper-Young restaurant/entertainment districts and a literal stone’s throw from such busy, buzzy venues as Railgarten and Memphis Made Brewing.

TacoNGanas’ house-specialty tacos are served in spiced, griddle-fried tortillas and stuffed with your choice of proteins. These: carnitas. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

Diaz says that the Midtown truck will open with the same hours as his other three locations, but that could change, particularly on weekends.

“We might close a little later,” said Diaz. “Folks have already been asking us to close later on the weekends. Apparently,it’s more of a party area, and people want to eat tacos later on.”

Diaz had previously attempted another Midtown location, and the lot at Cooper and Central, which Diaz has leased from LPI Memphis, has had at least a couple of previous short-lived or aborted food truck tenants, so perhaps it’s a match.

Around the time that TacoNGanas opened its Summer Avenue location, in spring of 2020, it also had a smaller satellite truck at a BP station at Union Avenue and Cooper, across from Playhouse on the Square.

And roughly half a decade ago, the lot at Cooper and Central was the proposed home for a venture called The Truck Stop, which was supposed to be home to a rotating array of local food trucks, but which never got off the ground. More recently, the lot was home to the initial pop-up of the Bain BBQ food truck, which later moved to a different LPI-owned lot on Broad Avenue, before closing earlier this year.

With the fourth TacoNGanas launching, Diaz will now turn his attention to the yet-unnamed restaurant project in Germantown, slated for the current Kohesian space in the Thornwood development.

“It will be a higher-end experience with authentic Mexican food,” said Diaz, who hopes to have the restaurant open early next year.

TacoNGanas at Cooper and Central is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday.