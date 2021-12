Trevor Bauer is catching some heat on Twitter after the controversial pitcher commented on Max Scherzer’s new contract with the New York Mets. One of baseball’s most controversial voices also happens to be one that draws attention whenever he has something to say. Trevor Bauer, who has become more active online since he initially stepped away from social media after sexual assault allegations were made against him, is weighing in on a former teammate’s new contract.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO