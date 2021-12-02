ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eddie Mekka, Carmine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Members of the cast of "Laverne & Shirley" paid tribute Thursday to co-star Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa — "The Big Ragu" — on the classic sitcom. Mekka died Saturday at his home in Newhall at age 69, according to Pat Benti, Mekka's friend...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Laverne And Shirley's Cindy Williams And Michael McKean Share Mournful Messages After Former Co-Star Eddie Mekka's Death

The cast of the classic Garry Marshall-created sitcom Laverne & Shirley is mourning the loss of one of their own. Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa on all eight seasons of the Happy Days spinoff, died November 27 at age 69. Some of Mekka’s former cast mates took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who had a long career in entertainment on both stage and screen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Williams
Person
Penny Marshall
Person
Eddie Mekka
Person
Michael Mckean
Person
David Lander
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
TVOvermind

The Tragic Story of Child Actress Judith Barsi

Anyone who was around during the 1980s will probably remember an adorable and talented child star named Judith Barsi. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1984 in a TV mini-series called Fatal Vision. From then on, Judith became a fixture in the entertainment industry through a variety of small roles. Despite her young age, it was clear that she had all of the key ingredients to propel her to superstardom. Sadly, however, Judith’s career would be cut short when she was tragically murdered in 1988. Although her young life was cut short, Judith’s legacy continues to live on in her work and all of the people she touched. Keep reading to learn more about Judith Barsi’s tragic story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

'Happy Days' star Gavan O'Herlihy dead at 70

"Happy Days" star Gavan O'Herlihy has died. He was 70. O'Herlihy's agent confirmed on Thursday that he passed away on Sept. 15 in England. "He was a wonderful actor with a long and distinguished career in film, television, and theatre," Emptage said in a statement to People. "Gavan was admired...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berklee College Of Music#Twitter#Mjmckean
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy