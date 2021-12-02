ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Peng Shuai: ATP expresses safety concerns but does not suspend tournaments in China

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0KXW_0dCTPaM400

The ATP has expressed concern for Peng Shuai but stopped short of joining the WTA in suspending tournaments in China.

WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon has taken a strong stance against the tour’s biggest market since former world doubles No 1 Peng made an allegation of sexual assault against a senior Chinese official on social media last month that was swiftly removed.

The WTA has been unable to gain proof that Peng is free of censorship and coercion, while Simon’s call for the 35-year-old’s claim to be fully investigated appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Simon said in a statement on Wednesday: “If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the basis on which the WTA was founded – equality for women – would suffer an immense setback. I will not and cannot let that happen to the WTA and its players.

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022.”

Concerns for the welfare of Peng have prompted a rare show of unity in tennis, but so far that does not look set to extend to a sport-wide boycott of China.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: “The situation involving Peng Shuai continues to raise serious concerns within and beyond our sport. The response to those concerns has so far fallen short.

“We again urge for a line of open direct communication between the player and the WTA in order to establish a clearer picture of her situation.

“We know that sport can have a positive influence on society and generally believe that having a global presence gives us the best chance of creating opportunity and making an impact.

“We will continue to consult with our members and monitor any developments as this issue evolves.”

The International Tennis Federation, which runs events at the lower tiers of the sport, also made no mention of pulling out of the country in its statement, saying: “The International Tennis Federation, as the governing body of tennis, stands in support of all women’s rights.

“Our primary concern remains Peng Shuai’s wellbeing. The allegations Peng made must be addressed. We will continue to support all efforts being made to that end, both publicly and behind the scenes.”

Tournaments have not been played in China for two years because of the pandemic, and there are none scheduled for the first part of 2022, meaning the governing bodies can afford to take a wait-and-see approach for now.

There is more urgency for the International Olympic Committee with the Winter Olympics in Beijing only two months away and talk of a boycott growing.

The IOC revealed on Thursday that it had held a second video call with Peng, and it put out a much stronger statement than the one last month that was widely derided, while again stressing its belief in diplomacy.

The organisation said in a statement: “We share the same concern as many other people and organisations about the wellbeing and safety of Peng Shuai.

“This is why, just yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with her. We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January.

“There are different ways to achieve her wellbeing and safety. We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to her situation. Since she is a three-time Olympian, the IOC is addressing these concerns directly with Chinese sports organisations.

“We are using ‘quiet diplomacy’ which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UgiM_0dCTPaM400

“The IOC’s efforts led to a half-hour video conference with Peng Shuai on 21 November, during which she explained her situation and appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in.

“This was reconfirmed in yesterday’s call. Our human and person-centred approach means that we continue to be concerned about her personal situation and will continue to support her.”

Novak Djokovic backed the suspension, saying: “I support fully WTA’s stance because we don’t have enough information about Peng Shuai and her wellbeing, and her health is of the utmost importance for the tennis community.

“We don’t have enough information, and I think it’s a very bold, very courageous stance from WTA.”

Human rights charity Amnesty International also offered its support and urged the international community to keep up the pressure on China.

Doriane Lau, Amnesty’s China researcher, said: “The WTA’s decision to suspend tournaments in China after insufficient answers on the freedom of movement, wellbeing, and safety of tennis player Peng Shuai shows that they are taking their due diligence responsibilities seriously.

“The move, along with messages of support from some of the tennis world’s biggest stars, have also sent authorities in China a much-needed message that their attempts to sweep these allegations under the rug will not go unchallenged.

“The international community should continue to urge the Chinese government to investigate all allegations of sexual violence promptly and effectively.

“They should also ask the Chinese government to ensure that the survivors have a platform to express themselves freely and without any adverse consequences.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Fatigue and frustration as China presses strict zero-Covid strategy

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures, some grumbling has started to emerge over the strategy, particularly as other nations learn to live with the virus. The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting -- with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case. The cost and pain of the strategy have been felt especially acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar that has endured three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing -- leaving many businesses on the brink of collapse. A merchant surnamed Lin said his jewellery business was hanging by a thread, with tourists and customers staying away because of Covid restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesty International#Wta#Chinese
atlantanews.net

AUKUS aimed at China, US confirms

America's Asia security head has admitted that the AUKUS pact, which includes the sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, was created to counter China in the Indo-Pacific. Speaking on Wednesday, Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, told an audience at the Lowy Institute,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
realcleardefense.com

How China Is Trying To Turn the U.S. Against Itself

Across the country, Beijing has worked to cultivate relationships with state and local governments and private businesses in an effort to advance its agenda. A s Congress advances a set of bills to protect against Beijing’s efforts to subvert American democracy, China is using our system of government to block and tackle. On November 12, Reuters reported that Chinese officials have been pressuring American companies, executives, and trade groups to lobby against the legislation, threatening to reduce their share of the Chinese market if the bills pass. Unfortunately, such attempts to turn the U.S. system of government against itself are not new, or unusual. And they take place at the subnational as well as national levels.
FOREIGN POLICY
bigcountryhomepage.com

Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help

ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports have been taken by their Chinese employer and that they are now stuck in a grim plainland in Serbia with no help from local authorities. These are the Vietnamese...
LABOR ISSUES
dallassun.com

Chinese state media claims to show new video clips of Peng Shuai

Beijing [China], November 21 (ANI): Missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has purportedly appeared in a 'new' video released by the state media in which she is seen with her friends in a restaurant. A video posted by the editor of a Chinese state media tabloid shows Peng having dinner...
TENNIS
eturbonews.com

33 countries announce new travel bans and restrictions

The degree of border control severity varies from country to country, with some states closing their borders entirely, while others only tightening COVID-19 testing protocols at the border. The newly discovered Omicron strain of the coronavirus has forced many states to urgently close their borders to some or all foreign...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Beijing wanted to 'break' Australia -U.S. Indo-Pacific adviser

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is conducting "dramatic economic warfare" against Australia and has tried to "break" the U.S. ally, contributing to increased anxiety about Beijing in the region, the White House's Indo Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said in a speech to a Sydney think tank on Wednesday. U.S....
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

China opposes former Japanese PM Abe's remarks on Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): China has expressed firm opposition to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent remarks on Beijing's possible invasion of Taiwan. Abe, during a virtual forum on Wednesday, said the Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a serious threat to the security of Japan and the Japan-United States alliance, Taiwan Focus reported.
CHINA
The Independent

The Independent

362K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy