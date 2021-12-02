ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Committee discusses details of elected mayor proposal

By David Conway
Longboat Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverhauling a city’s form of government can be a complicated process. It’s one thing to want a more powerful mayor, one who is directly elected by voters. But there’s a spectrum of power structures that fit under that broad description. How long are mayoral terms? What specific positions is the mayor...

www.yourobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Inside the Bullpen: Discussing the ongoing proposals that address homelessness

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Nikki Laurenzo talked to Democratic political consultant Steve Maviglio and Republican consultant Rob Stutzman about the ongoing debate of whether or not housing is a right.  They discussed Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s proposal which plans to remove encampments and house those experiencing homelessness.  “I’m a big fan of the mayor. He’s done […]
HOMELESS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kboi.com

New mayor elected in Caldwell

After 24 years, and a month of uncertainty leading up to a runoff election, Caldwell will have a new mayor. Jarom Wagoner routed John McGee in Tuesday’s runoff. Wagoner defeated his fellow Caldwell City Councilman by a tally of 83% to 17% of the vote, according to unofficial results. The...
CALDWELL, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Brown
miamilaker.com

Mayor's Gala funds Special Needs Committee

The 2021 Mayor’s Gala held on Sept. 25 to benefit the Miami Lakes Special Needs Advisory Board raised $24,503. A check was presented during the Nov. 9 town council meeting. It was Mayor Manny Cid’s third gala, and was produced by Joseph Sosa, assistant to the mayor. The Special Needs...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
granbydrummer.com

Town Committee Elections in January 2022

Both major parties will be hosting a caucus in mid-January to elect their Town Committee members. Details will be posted as soon as the dates are announced. You must be a member of a major party to participate. New and unaffiliated voters have until noon the day before the caucus to join a major party; however, there is a three-month waiting period for those who are switching political parties to attain party privileges.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
okawvilletimes.com

School Board Forms Committees, Discusses Bidding Process

The West Washington County Unit District 10 Board made committee assignments and discussed the district’s spending and reporting process at the monthly meeting last Tuesday. With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year, three board members will lead the negotiations for the district.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Charter Review Committee#The City Commission
Fox News

Atlanta voters face a mayoral election

Atlanta voters are deciding Tuesday's mayoral runoff between one candidate who is comfortable as a lone wolf and another who has acquired a bunch of new friends. City Council President Felicia Moore proclaims her independence as a virtue, and a plurality of voters agreed in the first round of voting on Nov. 2, giving her 41% of the votes across a nonpartisan field of 14 candidates.
ATLANTA, GA
wpde.com

Third election for Society Hill mayor triggers recount

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. (WPDE) — A third election for the Society Hill mayoral’s race has triggered a mandatory recount, according to Darlington County Election and Voter Registration Director Hoyt Campbell. Campbell said Dewayne Duke gained 112 votes to Incumbent Tommy Bradshaw’s 110 votes. He added because the results are a...
SOCIETY HILL, SC
Chicago City Wire

Committee to Elect Michael Thompson receives $1,250 in September

Committee to Elect Michael Thompson received $1,250 in September 2021, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. Gale Baker contributed the most with a total amount of $500. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thebrockvoice.com

Special session set for discussion on supportive housing proposal

Please take notice that the Corporation of the Township of Brock will hold a Special Council meeting pursuant to the Municipal Act, 2001 on Thursday November 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for consideration of the following matters:. Beaverton Supportive Housing. The meeting agenda will be available online as soon as...
POLITICS
willcountygazette.com

Committee to Elect Mohammed Faheem receives $1,040 in September

Committee to Elect Mohammed Faheem received $1,040 in September 2021, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. Shaheen Humayun contributed the most with a total amount of $490. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The...
ELECTIONS
baysideoc.com

OP Elections Committee changes chair

(Nov. 25, 2021) In addition to changing chairperson assignments, the Ocean Pines Elections Committee examined final edits for an annual report and pondered ways to improve the elections process at its meeting on Friday. Chairman Steve Habeger offered his resignation, noting that his term and that of member Mark Heintz...
ELECTIONS
sarasotanewsleader.com

Elected mayor of Sarasota should serve four years, and City Commission should continue to appoint city manager, Charter Review Committee members decide

Concern arises that an elected mayor could dismiss all director-level positions, leaving city without staff members who have institutional knowledge. It took close to two hours of discussion, but the members of the City of Sarasota’s Charter Review Committee this week voted 7-2 to recommend to the City Commission that the mayor of Sarasota be elected for four years, just as the commissioners are.
SARASOTA, FL
superhits106.com

City of Peosta To Hold Mayoral Election in January

A special election has been set to allow Peosta residents to head to the polls — again — to select the city’s next mayor. City Council members voted, 4-1, to hold the special election on Tuesday January 25th. The seat is open after former Mayor Jim Merten resigned from the position earlier this month after he was elected to it days after he resigned from it the first time. Council Member John Kraft has served as mayor pro tem since Merten first resigned in late October. While Kraft said he has enjoyed his time so far in his mayor pro tem role, he does not intend to run for the permanent position.
PEOSTA, IA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Ad Hoc Committee Discusses Redistricting

Today the "Ad Hoc" Committee on Redistricting of the Broome County Legislature met via Zoom to discuss ways in which the task force can work toward suggestions for the final drafts for NY-22. Most of the meeting consisted of general discussion by the committee members, but one point was made...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Gloucester Daily Times

Mayor-elect creates transition team

Gloucester’s mayor-elect is already knee deep in city business. Greg Verga is working out of the City Hall Annex as he collaborates with a transition team in preparation of taking over as city leader from outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. “There’s a lot of energy and sense of purpose in...
GLOUCESTER, MA
chesterspirit.com

Eddystone mayoral election not (officially) over

Both the Democratic and Republican candidates for mayor of Eddystone are wanting to claim victory but neither can because the results of the Nov. 2 election have not yet been certified. Both sides have been benched pending the outcome of a recount of the provisional ballots in the borough’s southern precinct and Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Judge Barry Dozer ordered so.
EDDYSTONE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy