Main St, Frisco St and Frisco Square Streets Closed for Frosty 5K & Merry Main Street

(December 2, 2021) Main St and southbound Frisco St will be closed near Toyota Stadium Saturday morning, December 4, between 6-10 a.m. for the Frosty 5K. In addition, many of the streets within Frisco Square will be closed all day Saturday for the Frosty 5K and Merry Main Street events. The Frisco Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday but there will be no vehicular access to the Frisco Square Christmas Light Show Saturday night. A couple roads will also be closed a day earlier (on Friday, December 3).

The specific road closures, detours, and parking locations for Saturday's events are described below and shown in the attached maps.

Friday, December 3:

Coleman Blvd and the portion of Simpson Plaza directly in front of the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center will be closed on Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (see attached map for Dec. 3). On Friday, drivers approaching the businesses on Coleman Blvd should use the parking areas behind the buildings, which are accessible from driveways on Main St or from World Cup Way. Drivers approaching City Hall and the Public Library along Main St should turn south onto World Cup Way or Frisco St. Visitors will not be able to drive or park directly in front of the Municipal Center, but any driver who circulates around Simpson Plaza will be diverted to circulate around the back of the building where they will have access to the free parking garage. ADA accessible parking is available on each level of the garage next to the elevator.

At 5 p.m., Coleman Boulevard and Simpson Plaza will reopen to traffic in time for the Frisco Square Christmas Light Show.

Saturday, Morning (Before 10 a.m.), December 4:

Starting at 6 a.m., Main St will be closed between Dallas Pkwy and Frisco St; southbound Frisco St will be closed between Research Rd and Technology Dr; World Cup Way will be closed north of Main St; and Coleman Blvd and the roads around Simpson Plaza will be closed within Frisco Square. Traffic on Main St will be detoured around the race in one of two ways (see attached map for Dec. 4 Before 10am). Traffic can use Dallas Pkwy, Eldorado Pkwy and North County Rd as an alternate route north of the race, or use John W. Elliott Dr, Page St and Dallas Pkwy as an alternate route south of the race. Detour signs will be posted.

From the north, Frisco St will only provide local traffic access down to Research Rd. Northbound traffic will not be affected. Those approaching Fieldhouse USA, the hotels on Sports Village Rd and Enterprise Dr, and other nearby facilities will need to approach on Main St from the east and then use northbound Frisco St (see attached map for Dec. 4 Before 10am).

Residents, employees and customers of Coleman Blvd who arrive before 10 a.m. can use northbound Dallas Pkwy, Frisco Square Blvd, and World Cup Way to access the parking on the west side of Coleman Blvd, or they can use westbound Main St and turn south on Frisco St to access the East Frisco Square Parking Lot.

Race participants will park in the west parking lots of Toyota Stadium or in the parking garage behind the library. During the street closures, the parking at Toyota Stadium must be accessed from the northbound Dallas Pkwy frontage road. Drivers on Dallas Pkwy should turn right at the first driveway north of Main St or turn right onto Technology Dr. The library parking garage must be accessed from Page St, which can be reached from northbound Dallas Pkwy or from John W. Elliott Dr (see attached map for Dec. 4 Before 10am).

Frisco Public Library patrons, Cinemark customers, and Medical City visitors who arrive before 10 a.m. will need to approach the area on northbound Dallas Pkwy and turn right onto Page St or follow the westbound Main St detour onto Page St (see attached map for Dec. 4 Before 10am). The Library opens at 10 a.m. at which time Main St will be open, but Coleman Blvd and Simpson Plaza will remain closed through the rest of Saturday.

Saturday, After 10 a.m., December 4:

After Main St and Frisco St open at 10 a.m., the streets within Frisco Square will remain closed for the Merry Main Street event. Coleman Blvd will be closed between Main St and Frisco Square Blvd; Frisco Square Blvd will be closed between Church St and Frisco St; and Library St will be closed between Page St and Frisco Square Blvd. All roads will reopen that night at 10 p.m.

During the day, there will be no vehicular access to the front of the Public Library. However, access to the free parking garage and drive-up library book drop-off behind the building will be available by using Page St (see attached map for Dec. 4 After 10am). As shown on the map, the road to the library book drop-off will close at 2 p.m., but library patrons can park in the parking garage and walk to the book drop-off after that time. The library will close early at 3:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, customers of Frisco Square businesses and restaurants can park in the East Parking Lot (by using its driveways on Main St and Frisco St) or in the public portions of the West Parking Garages (by using World Cup Way).

Parking for the general public for Merry Main Street will be north of Main St at Toyota Stadium and some public Frisco Square lots (see attached PDF of parking map).

Free shuttles courtesy of Frisco ISD, will be available starting at 3 p.m. The shuttles will make a continuous loop through the stadium lots and drop off attendees at the north end of Coleman Blvd. Shuttles will continue to run through 8:30 p.m. Frisco Square customers are also welcome to use the event parking and shuttles.

The Page Street municipal parking garage behind City Hall will be closed from 3:30 - 7 p.m. to the general public (except for those with disability parking placards and/or license plates).

