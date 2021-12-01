Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff wanted an appropriate menorah. They turned to the ‘Mensch of Maiden Hills.’
stljewishlight.org
6 days ago
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration is all about getting folks to work together to climb out of a COVID-stricken economy. That might explain why the first menorah lit by a Jewish spouse to a vice president came from the home of a businessman revered for paying employees for months while...
Vice President Kamala Harris spent over $500 on cookware at a fancy store during her diplomatic visit to Paris. I’ll pause here to give you time to pick yourself up off the floor. It’s a major shock to learn that someone with a net worth of $7 million would do a little shopping on a trip abroad. I assumed Harris would pack a well-worn copy of “Europe on $30 a Day” and bunk in hostels. But no.
Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if a staffer in Vice President Kamala Harris’s office was asked to put out a now-viral tweet praising her. The exchange between Heinrich and Psaki illustrated the ongoing media narrative that Harris’s political star has fallen so low that she is having trouble retaining staffers.
Jim Geraghty of National Review Online ponders the significance of former Kamala Harris staffers willing to disparage her in the press. Kamala Harris is, in theory, the second-most powerful person in the executive branch and a 79-year-old-man’s heartbeat away from the presidency. And yet clearly this former staffer does not fear the consequences of criticizing Harris in print, and apparently quite a few former Harris staffers are willing, perhaps even eager, to speak without attribution about her flaws. They apparently don’t fear the day when Harris is in the Oval Office and, having figured out which former staffers were eager to blab to the Post or other publications, could effectively blacklist them from administration jobs. (Perhaps this former staffer either already feels blacklisted or thinks so poorly of Harris that he or she never wants to work under her in any capacity again, even if she were to become president.) The upshot of this story is that it seems no one really fears crossing Kamala Harris.
Vice President Kamala Harris is described as a “bully” in a new report that brands her as the “common denominator” behind a recent exodus of high-level staffers. Harris’ allegedly “soul-destroying” management style was revealed by staffers to The Washington Post just days after spokesperson and longtime aide Symone Sanders announced her departure.
A tweet sent by one of Vice President Kamala Harris' staff members claiming he loved his job became the focus of intense mockery Monday as critics joked that he was tweeting while "under duress." "Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the...
Recent reports of increasing turmoil within Vice President Kamala Harris' office is leading to renewed speculation whether the California Democrat is unfit for the high office she holds. New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told Fox News on Monday that the former senator was "elevated above her ability" when President...
A staffing exodus from Kamala Harris' team has reportedly been driven in part by her aides' fears of being branded a "Harris person" ahead of the 2024 election. The vice president's office has been beset by high-profile departures in recent weeks, capping off a disappointing year for Ms Harris who has seen her popularity decline sharply in office.
More key members working in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office are reportedly “eyeing the exits” after a handful of staffers called it quits in recent weeks. It was announced last week that Harris’ senior adviser Symone Sanders will leave her post by the end of the year, and according to people familiar with conversations on resignations, “key members of Harris’ orbit are leaving and even more are eyeing the exits,” Politico reported Saturday.
The office of Vice President Kamala Harris saw two high-profile departures in the past week-and-a-half, as both chief spokesperson Symone Sanders and communications director Ashley Etienne announced they would be stepping down. The White House has said that both departures were long-planned, but given the multitude of reports alleging a...
A new report revealed that departing staffers for Vice President Harris are leaving their White House posts in part due to concerns of being forever labeled a "Harris person." A growing list of Harris staffers are heading out the door amid internal chaos and disastrous poll numbers. The concern of...
Vice President Kamala Harris received a low approval rating, but who is to blame? Is this a symptom of Harris' personal failings or the failings of the administration as a whole? Could anyone garner good poll numbers when so closely associated with the border crisis? A political strategist discusses the problems the vice president faces.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The writer is addressing whether Vice President Kamala Harris is fading as a political leader. (TNS) At the outset of the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris was a media darling, portrayed as the heir apparent and always willing to make a public appearance. In fact, the White...
For the first time in U.S. history, the White House menorah lighting ceremony was a family affair, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, leading the celebration. "This is a White House tradition, but for the first time in history it is a family tradition," President Joe Biden said at the event, held Wednesday night in the in the East Room.
A viral video intended to showcase Vice President Kamala Harris that instead made news for featuring paid child actors was produced by a company called Sinking Ship Entertainment. Now, Harris’s own ship appears to be taking on water, and her aides are headed to the lifeboats.
The Congressman from NC's 8th District joins Pete Kaliner to talk about what bothered him about Vice President Kamala Harris' stop in Charlotte this week to spread the word about the Biden infrastructure bill.
Comments / 147