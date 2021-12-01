ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff wanted an appropriate menorah. They turned to the ‘Mensch of Maiden Hills.’

stljewishlight.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration is all about getting folks to work together to climb out of a COVID-stricken economy. That might explain why the first menorah lit by a Jewish spouse to a vice president came from the home of a businessman revered for paying employees for months while...

stljewishlight.org

My perception
5d ago

How adorable. Kamalism is trying to buy more votes... Now she is aiming for Jewish people. Priceless.... Her and her Biden biatch have used car salesman syndrome. They sell you a wonderful car. No greater deal then that. Until you drive off the lot and find out its a lemon.

joe pelosi
5d ago

look at these people trying to be religious when they could care nothing about God their actions speak louder than their words and it shows what they truly really believe in

Freedom for All
5d ago

Sad state we are in. Destruction from within. Nikita Khrushchev said, ‘We can't expect the American people to jump from Capitalism to Communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them small doses of Socialism, until they awaken one day to find they have Communism.’” ( here ).

Parents Magazine

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Make History With White House Menorah Lighting Ceremony: 'A Family Tradition'

For the first time in U.S. history, the White House menorah lighting ceremony was a family affair, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, leading the celebration. "This is a White House tradition, but for the first time in history it is a family tradition," President Joe Biden said at the event, held Wednesday night in the in the East Room.
U.S. POLITICS

