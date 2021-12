In Their Words: “At the onset of the pandemic there was an article about how the music industry was looking for ‘happy’ songs, which we thought was ironic. We’ve always had a hard time writing those, so this is a sad song that just sounds like a happy one. Trying to write meaningful songs and keeping up with a changing industry while battling mental illness often leaves us feeling like we’re just treading water. ‘Borderline’ is about learning to float along with anxiety and depression as part of a complete mind and embracing the autopilot when it sets in.” — Martin Earley and Calin “Callie” Peters, The Ballroom Thieves.

