Patrick Keane & Acquaintances (near LA)

Comedy is all about timing, so what happens when a classic sketch is made four times as long? At Great Moments In Comedy Made Worse performers are given scripts to famous sketches from comedy history to act out on the spot. Once they get to the last page they will have to start improvising to keep the sketch going for an additional 15 minutes. What would the “More Cowbell” sketch look like if it just kept going and going? What does a 20-minute version of Lazy Sunday sound like? Probably much worse.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO