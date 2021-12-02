ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Patrick Keane & Acquaintances (near LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 4 days ago

Patrick Keane (seen on The Late Late Show,...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomedybureau.com

The Fantastic Mr. Fox (near LA)

Next up in our Magnificent Andersons series is Wes Anderson’s FANTASTIC MR. FOX, based on the classic children’s novel by Roald Dahl. Current California state regulations suggest a maximum capacity of 50%, a guideline that The Frida Cinema is exceeding by limiting our auditoriums to an even lower 40%. Guests are asked to maintain appropriate physical distancing between patrons, except members of the same household or those that attend together.
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Laurel & Hardy Festival (near LA)

An Old Town Music Hall tradition: non-stop laughter with a collection of early silent and later sound short films by two comic geniuses: Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. Their slapstick comedies are hilarious even today! All silent shorts are accompanied live by Randy Woltz on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Keane
thecomedybureau.com

Natalie Palamides: LAID (in LA)

Natalie Palamides returns with her first solo show, LAID, as a fundraiser for The Elysian. A woman lays an egg every day and faces the decision: to raise it or eat it. A hilarious, surreal, melodrama of yolks, shells and funerals, LAID explores motherhood with absurd dilemmas, silly routines and surreal physical comedy.
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

Hags (in LA)

CRISTELA ALONZO (Netflix, Music To My Ears) MARY LYNN RAJSKUB (24, It’s Alway Sunny) *****This show is COVID compliant and will require masks and proof of vaccination. No exceptions. ******
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: The Cooties (in LA) 12/3

When it comes to musical comedy, especially in LA, it’s harder to have much more fun than you can have with the sweet harmonies and pure absurdity of The Cooties. Ethan Edenburg, Eric Jackowitz, and Jacob Jeffries together make up for such a subversive power pop trio that we’ve enjoyed so thoroughly throughout the years, whether it be on stage or when going through their music video collection for the umpteenth time.
MUSIC
thecomedybureau.com

Comedy at the Manor (in LA)

Starting Dec 2, every Thursday night come watch the best stand ups from LA & across the country in the speakeasy below York Manor. Don’t miss our inaugural show ft. @glittercheese @ihatejoelkim @broccolihouse @theashleyray & more!. Show at 9pm PT, doors at 8pm PT. Tix are only $10 online/$15 door.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Central#Oc
thecomedybureau.com

SMD Live (in LA)

Featuring stand-up from: Chris Kattan, Richie Doyle, Niles Abston, Jack Robichaud, Felicia Folkes, Brent Pella, Amy Silverberg, Michael Strauss!
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Fortune Feimster (near LA)

Per CDC guidelines and state/local mandates, masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated. If you do not wear a mask while in attendance, you are attesting that you are fully vaccinated. An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series or t​wo weeks after a single dose vaccine. You may be seated within 6-feet of other unmasked guests.
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

MEGA64 LIVE: LAST LAUGH (in LA)

Mega64 is a webseries and comedy troupe created by Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta, and Shawn Chatfield, formed in 2003. They’re now touring all over!. ALL GUESTS MUST PRESENT A PHYSICAL AND ACTIVE STATE ID OR PASSPORT SEATED EVENT – SEATS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE Per LA County health guidelines, The Regent Theatre DTLA requires that all guests wear masks inside the venue. We also require that our guests show proof of full vaccination. In attending the event, you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will abide by the aforementioned regulations. The health and safety of our fans, artists, and staff is of utmost importance to us.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
thecomedybureau.com

scott thompson

Since Kids in the Hall’s Scott Thompson relocated to LA, you have might gotten a chance here or there to see him do his renowned Buddy Cole character live here or there. More likely than not, the opportunity probably slipped through your fingers to watch Thompson’s unapologetic, yet perfectly coifed firebrand Buddy Cole let loose.
MOVIES
thecomedybureau.com

Sands by Willa (in LA)

“Sands by Willa” is a behind-the-scenes look at opening night, when mayhem strikes because the lead actress has run off to Dundee with her new billionaire boyfriend Kendall, oh, and also, there are mites in the sand. Like, a LOT of mites. The show alternates between what’s going on backstage...
MOVIES
thecomedybureau.com

Punchlines Comedy Benefit Tour (in LA)

“Punchlines Comedy Benefit Tour ”, is the latest comedy installment of the Penny Appeal USA and illMuslims illarious series. The nine-city nationwide comeback tour headlines four of the funniest comics across North America: Zainab Johnson, Yasmin Elhady, Ahamed Weinberg, and Moses The Comic. These comics represent diversity in the expression of faith, ethnicity, professional background, and identity.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Montana Of 300 Fighting For His Life With COVID-19 & Pneumonia

Chicago rapper Montana of 300 is fighting for his life in the hospital with a serious case of COVID-19 and pneumonia. This comes just weeks after the 32-year-old shared anti-vaccine messages on social media. The self-proclaimed "Rap God" shared his diagnosis on social media this week after letting people know...
MONTANA STATE
thecomedybureau.com

Great Moments In Comedy Made Worse (near LA)

Comedy is all about timing, so what happens when a classic sketch is made four times as long? At Great Moments In Comedy Made Worse performers are given scripts to famous sketches from comedy history to act out on the spot. Once they get to the last page they will have to start improvising to keep the sketch going for an additional 15 minutes. What would the “More Cowbell” sketch look like if it just kept going and going? What does a 20-minute version of Lazy Sunday sound like? Probably much worse.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy