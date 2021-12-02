ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie Palamides: LAID (in LA)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Palamides returns with her first solo show, LAID, as a fundraiser for The Elysian. A...

Comments / 0

The Fantastic Mr. Fox (near LA)

Next up in our Magnificent Andersons series is Wes Anderson’s FANTASTIC MR. FOX, based on the classic children’s novel by Roald Dahl. Current California state regulations suggest a maximum capacity of 50%, a guideline that The Frida Cinema is exceeding by limiting our auditoriums to an even lower 40%. Guests are asked to maintain appropriate physical distancing between patrons, except members of the same household or those that attend together.
Laurel & Hardy Festival (near LA)

An Old Town Music Hall tradition: non-stop laughter with a collection of early silent and later sound short films by two comic geniuses: Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. Their slapstick comedies are hilarious even today! All silent shorts are accompanied live by Randy Woltz on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ.
Patrick Keane & Acquaintances (near LA)

Patrick Keane (seen on The Late Late Show, Comedy Central) presents a night of OC comedy legends, featuring Duke Fightmaster, Chris Edwards, Marc Kravitz, Joe Eurell & “The Cass Man” Evan Cassidy. Starts 9PM PT.
Pick of the Day: Hags with Steph Tolev and Daniel Webb (in LA) 12/2

One of the most fun, raucous stand-up shows we’ve ever been to didn’t necessarily have any bells or whistles or some sort daring stunt required by the comedians on the bill. It just happen to have Steph Tolev and Daniel Webb. Those two co-hosting is such an uproarious good time in of itself as they, individually, are a hoot and a half. Go down a YouTube rabbit hole for Steph and Daniel if you don’t believe us. We dare you.
Casey James Salengo: In Bloom (in NYC)

A coming of age story without the coming of age. This new one man comedy show by Casey James Salengo covers his white trash upbringing, the medical issues that delayed his puberty well into adulthood, and the struggles of a boy becoming a man when the world has other plans.
Pick of the Day: The Cooties (in LA) 12/3

When it comes to musical comedy, especially in LA, it’s harder to have much more fun than you can have with the sweet harmonies and pure absurdity of The Cooties. Ethan Edenburg, Eric Jackowitz, and Jacob Jeffries together make up for such a subversive power pop trio that we’ve enjoyed so thoroughly throughout the years, whether it be on stage or when going through their music video collection for the umpteenth time.
Comedy at the Manor (in LA)

Starting Dec 2, every Thursday night come watch the best stand ups from LA & across the country in the speakeasy below York Manor. Don’t miss our inaugural show ft. @glittercheese @ihatejoelkim @broccolihouse @theashleyray & more!. Show at 9pm PT, doors at 8pm PT. Tix are only $10 online/$15 door.
Hags (in LA)

CRISTELA ALONZO (Netflix, Music To My Ears) MARY LYNN RAJSKUB (24, It’s Alway Sunny) *****This show is COVID compliant and will require masks and proof of vaccination. No exceptions. ******
Comedy at The Continental (in LA)

Jesse S Martin (AMAZON) and Skeet Carter (Comedy Central) present a monthly diverse line-up of the best and biggest Comedy Stars working today, from local favorites to national headliners, with credits such as BET, Comedy Central, MTV, HULU, and MORE! You never know who might drop in!. Featuring stand-up from:...
comedy fundraiser

Pick of the Day: What’s Your Problem, Sir? Fund Texas Choice Benefit (in LA) 12/12. The real, live, in-person debut of What’s Your Problem, Sir? with Ever Mainard was supposed to happen this Summer, but chaos during this pandemic prevailed and it was forced to postpone. Now, comedy is back...
Sands by Willa (in LA)

“Sands by Willa” is a behind-the-scenes look at opening night, when mayhem strikes because the lead actress has run off to Dundee with her new billionaire boyfriend Kendall, oh, and also, there are mites in the sand. Like, a LOT of mites. The show alternates between what’s going on backstage...
Great Moments In Comedy Made Worse (near LA)

Comedy is all about timing, so what happens when a classic sketch is made four times as long? At Great Moments In Comedy Made Worse performers are given scripts to famous sketches from comedy history to act out on the spot. Once they get to the last page they will have to start improvising to keep the sketch going for an additional 15 minutes. What would the “More Cowbell” sketch look like if it just kept going and going? What does a 20-minute version of Lazy Sunday sound like? Probably much worse.
Baby Wants Candy (in LA)

Baby Wants Candy is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed comedy ensembles in the world. The group has performed more than 3,000 completely improvised musicals to thousands of fans from Chicago to New York to Singapore to Scotland. Entirely based on audience suggestion and accompanied by a full band, the show is a roller-coaster ride of spontaneously choreographed dance numbers, rhyming verses and witty, jaw-dropping comedy. Each performance is the opening and closing night of that performance. BWC has performing casts in Chicago (Apollo Theater), Los Angeles (UCB) and New York (UCB) and tours internationally.
