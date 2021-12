We're back with the fourth edition of free-agent superlatives -- and this year's free-agent class is certainly the most super we've seen in several years. What's not so super is an offseason that may hit a wall thanks to the impending work stoppage at midnight on Dec. 1, when the owners will lock out the players, freezing transactions and signings, unless a last-minute deal can be struck on a new CBA. Let's dig into some of the subplots and hope the owners and players can eventually agree to a new working agreement.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO