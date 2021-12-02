Steven W. Nakano, MD

Mary Stevens Whaley’s laughing eyes, noted for hiding mischievous deeds in her high school days at Penn Hall (Class of 1934), will be remembered for the way she welcomed everyone into her life for the next 87 years. Born on November 3, 1916 in Youngstown, Ohio, Mary grew up in neighboring Niles. She married Dr. Floyd Potter in 1941 and together they had three children, Polly, Bill, and Beth whom they raised in Toledo. Mary and Floyd eventually moved to Florida and several years later, in 1987, Dr. Potter passed away. Mary met Pete Whaley thru their pastor and six years after that they were married. Mary and Pete were active in and out of Florida-golf and bocce, topped off with margaritas and hot dogs were mainstays in their lives. They even traveled to Idaho to visit Mary’s son, Bill’s family and were senior snowmobilers! Celebration came naturally to Mary who every December 31st could ring in the New Year across 4 time zones with her beloved family. And oh the birthdays! 90 and 95 were feted at Disney World. 100 was at home…but included late night cheering the Chicago Cubs on to a World Series victory, plenty of family, and a sumptuous catered dinner on which Mary put a final “!” by sweeping the garage, herself, at midnight. And then, there were 5 more years of celebrations with special cakes, golf cart parades and cheering of family and friends. Mary was a doer of the Yankee kind. An entrepreneur who trademarked her signature Yankee Doer purse and sold them to enthusiastic women near and far. But her sewing prowess did not start or end there. From gathering all the family clothes languishing in their resident sewing baskets and deftly making the needed repairs, securing errant buttons and putting her own special touches on otherwise mundane chores, to crafting delicately smocked dresses and lovingly knitted blankets, sweaters, and Christmas stockings, Mary Whaley’s gifted and generous hands touched us all. She was a stay at home mother who worked not only to raise three successful children, but also brought neighbors and friends into her home to sell Najla lingerie and Doncaster fashions. Mary spoiled her grandchildren with chocolate delights and unconditional love which they returned to her in abundance. As a WWII Army Air Force wife and mother of two young children, Mary learned early on the value and honor of our armed forces. Later she would see her only son, an Army Lieutenant, off to Vietnam. Thus her devotion to honoring and backing military veterans came naturally. The family commends and supports the Villages’ organization, Combat Veterans to Careers, and welcomes contributions to memorialize Mary’s life and the valiant men and women who have patriotically served our country.

