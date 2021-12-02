ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steven W. Nakano, MD

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Steven W. Nakano, MD. Dr. Nakano specializes in Neurology,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Lauren Mihailides, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Lauren Mihailides. Dr. Mihailides specializes in Dermatology, receiving her medical degree from Georgetown School of Medicine. She completed her Internship at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and her Dermatology Residency at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where she also served as chief resident. Dr. Mihailides is practicing at 3 Medical Plaza Drive, Ste.#230, Roseville (916) 797-4766.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bizjournals

Evan Williams, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Evan Williams, MD. Dr. Williams is a board-certified neurologist, receiving his medical degree from Ohio State Medical Center. He completed an Internal Medicine Internship at University of Maryland Medical Center and a Neurology Residency as well as Neuromuscular Fellowship at Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital. Dr. Williams is practicing at 2 Medical Plaza Dr., #205, Roseville (916) 773-8711.
EVAN WILLIAMS
bizjournals

Andrew Papendieck, MD

Premier Family Physicians is proud to announce Andrew Papendieck, MD, Family Medicine Specialist, is named “Best Physician” for providing outstanding health care to seniors. Dr. Papendieck is one of 32 physicians being honored by agilon health, a company transforming health care for seniors by empowering independent PCPs. Leading with compassion, Dr. Papendieck goes above and beyond for seniors, even calling after hours to check in on them personally and prevent unnecessary visits to the ER.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Erik A. Carpio, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Erik A. Carpio. Dr. Carpio is a Family Medicine physician who received his medical degree from UC Riverside School of Medicine and completed the Sutter Family Medicine Residency Program in Sacramento/Davis. Dr. Carpio will be practicing at 3133 Professional Dr., Ste. 20, Auburn, (530) 885-8821.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall University#Sutter Medical Group#Neurology
bizjournals

Alicia R. Schlenz, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Alicia Schlenz. Dr. Schlenz is a Family Medicine physician who received her medical degree from University of California, Davis. She completed the Sutter Family Medicine Residency Program in Sacramento and is practicing at 2951 Benefit Way., Sacramento, (916) 285-8165.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Michelle Markley, MD

Michelle Markley, MD, was selected “Best Physician” from a network of more than 1,000 PCPs by agilon health, a company that champions independent doctors to provide high-quality care. A Family Medicine Specialist at Austin Regional Clinic, Dr. Markley is one of 32 physicians nationwide being recognized for providing exemplary care to senior patients. Dr. Markley stands out for the way she builds trust with each patient, providing them with the support and high-quality care they need.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

David Gabriel, MD

David Gabriel, MD, Family Medicine Specialist at Premier Family Physicians, is awarded “Best Physician” for providing outstanding and cost-effective health care to senior patients. Dr. Gabriel sees high risk patients 50% more than his Austin peers; furthermore, ER utilization in his patient population is 30% less than that of his Austin peers. Dr. Gabriel was chosen from over 1,000 independent PCPs nationwide by agilon health, a company that champions independent physicians.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Nancy Luo, MD, MHS, FACC

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Nancy Luo, MD, MHS, FACC. Dr. Luo is a board-certified Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist who received her medical degree from UT Southwestern Medical School. She completed a Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship, a Clinical Research Fellowship and an Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Luo is practicing at 2800 L St., 6th Floor, Sacramento (916) 887-4040.
bizjournals

Azim Shekarchi, MD

Internal Medicine Specialist at Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) Azim Shekarchi, MD, Internal Medicine Specialist at Austin Regional Clinic, is awarded “Best Physician” for outstanding and cost-effective care of senior patients. He was chosen from 1,000+ doctors nationwide by agilon health, a company that champions independent PCPs. An advocate for seniors, he spares no time or energy to deliver high quality care. Dr. Shekarchi says, “I always treat my patients the way that I would want my own family members to be treated: with respect, care, and dignity.”
HEALTH SERVICES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
oceancity.com

Meetings & Conventions in Ocean City, MD

If you are looking for the best place to host your meeting or convention, think Ocean City, Maryland. We are the beach destination you’ve been dreaming of. We are easy to get to: only a few hours from New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Norfolk and Washington, DC with a traveler friendly airport only 30 minutes away that is served by American Airlines.
OCEAN CITY, MD
bizjournals

Nasim Fazel, MD, DDS, FAAD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Nasim Fazel, MD, DDS, FAAD. Dr. Fazel is a board-certified Dermatologist, receiving her medical degree from University of Michigan Medical School. She completed a Dermatology Residency at Henry Ford Health System and also holds a dental degree from Northwestern University Dental School. Dr. Fazel is practicing at 2050 Blue Oaks Blvd., Roseville, (916) 910-2470.
HENRY FORD
villages-news.com

Mary Stevens Whaley

Mary Stevens Whaley’s laughing eyes, noted for hiding mischievous deeds in her high school days at Penn Hall (Class of 1934), will be remembered for the way she welcomed everyone into her life for the next 87 years. Born on November 3, 1916 in Youngstown, Ohio, Mary grew up in neighboring Niles. She married Dr. Floyd Potter in 1941 and together they had three children, Polly, Bill, and Beth whom they raised in Toledo. Mary and Floyd eventually moved to Florida and several years later, in 1987, Dr. Potter passed away. Mary met Pete Whaley thru their pastor and six years after that they were married. Mary and Pete were active in and out of Florida-golf and bocce, topped off with margaritas and hot dogs were mainstays in their lives. They even traveled to Idaho to visit Mary’s son, Bill’s family and were senior snowmobilers! Celebration came naturally to Mary who every December 31st could ring in the New Year across 4 time zones with her beloved family. And oh the birthdays! 90 and 95 were feted at Disney World. 100 was at home…but included late night cheering the Chicago Cubs on to a World Series victory, plenty of family, and a sumptuous catered dinner on which Mary put a final “!” by sweeping the garage, herself, at midnight. And then, there were 5 more years of celebrations with special cakes, golf cart parades and cheering of family and friends. Mary was a doer of the Yankee kind. An entrepreneur who trademarked her signature Yankee Doer purse and sold them to enthusiastic women near and far. But her sewing prowess did not start or end there. From gathering all the family clothes languishing in their resident sewing baskets and deftly making the needed repairs, securing errant buttons and putting her own special touches on otherwise mundane chores, to crafting delicately smocked dresses and lovingly knitted blankets, sweaters, and Christmas stockings, Mary Whaley’s gifted and generous hands touched us all. She was a stay at home mother who worked not only to raise three successful children, but also brought neighbors and friends into her home to sell Najla lingerie and Doncaster fashions. Mary spoiled her grandchildren with chocolate delights and unconditional love which they returned to her in abundance. As a WWII Army Air Force wife and mother of two young children, Mary learned early on the value and honor of our armed forces. Later she would see her only son, an Army Lieutenant, off to Vietnam. Thus her devotion to honoring and backing military veterans came naturally. The family commends and supports the Villages’ organization, Combat Veterans to Careers, and welcomes contributions to memorialize Mary’s life and the valiant men and women who have patriotically served our country.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

First Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Pennsylvania. A man in his 30s tested positive for the variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday. Details were limited, but the department said it’s working to get more information on his case and coordinating with the state and CDC. Cases have now been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York, but the Philadelphia Department of Health said so far all reported symptoms have been mild. The new variant hasn’t been reported in the Pittsburgh area yet, but Allegheny County health officials have said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nature.com

IN MEMORIAM "“ Paula J Clayton, MD

You have full access to this article via your institution. Paula J. Clayton, MD died on September 4 in Pasadena, California after a short illness at the age of 86. She broke new ground in psychiatry in many ways -as a leading member of the Washington University group that revolutionized psychiatric diagnosis in America: as the first woman chair of major academic departments of psychiatry, and by her new findings on the diagnosis, clinical course, and treatment of depression. She was a beloved figure in psychiatry and a role model for the few women in psychiatry at the time in leadership roles or who aspired to them. She lit up any room that she entered with her warm smile, her sense of humor, and her sharp thinking.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy