Two streaking teams collide in a historic early-season matchup when the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors in a nationally televised contest Tuesday night. The timely scheduling of the teams with the two best records in the NBA -- the Warriors (18-2) lead the Suns (17-3) atop both the Pacific and Western standings -- brings together opponents from the same division with winning percentages of .850 or higher at least 20 games into the season for the first time in NBA history. The Suns, who haven't lost since Oct. 27 at home against Sacramento, will be shooting for a franchise-record-tying 17th straight win -- and a tie atop the West -- when they meet a Warriors team that has used a seven-game winning streak to build upon its league-best start.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO