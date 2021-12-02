ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedy at the Manor (in LA)

Cover picture for the articleStarting Dec 2, every Thursday night come watch the best stand ups...

The Fantastic Mr. Fox (near LA)

Next up in our Magnificent Andersons series is Wes Anderson’s FANTASTIC MR. FOX, based on the classic children’s novel by Roald Dahl. Current California state regulations suggest a maximum capacity of 50%, a guideline that The Frida Cinema is exceeding by limiting our auditoriums to an even lower 40%. Guests are asked to maintain appropriate physical distancing between patrons, except members of the same household or those that attend together.
Pick of the Day: The Toxic Show-A Britney Spears Themed Comedy Show (in NYC) 12/2

Britney Spears has been free from her conservatorship this month and a great way to mark/honor/celebrate that is a comedy show with her as a theme. That’s what Maggie Lalley and Katilyn Murphy have chosen to do with their Britney themed Toxic Show that’s lined-up for Spears’ very own birthday on Thurs., Dec. 2nd. They’ve got plenty of great NYC comics that will join in on the comedic festivities of Britney’s freedom including Emily Wilson, Sam Morrison, Vannessa Jackson, and Amamah Sardar.
Laurel & Hardy Festival (near LA)

An Old Town Music Hall tradition: non-stop laughter with a collection of early silent and later sound short films by two comic geniuses: Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. Their slapstick comedies are hilarious even today! All silent shorts are accompanied live by Randy Woltz on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ.
Casey James Salengo: In Bloom (in NYC)

A coming of age story without the coming of age. This new one man comedy show by Casey James Salengo covers his white trash upbringing, the medical issues that delayed his puberty well into adulthood, and the struggles of a boy becoming a man when the world has other plans.
SF’s HellaDesi Comedy Night (Every Sunday)

FREE with RSVP – First 100 people get free tickets. $10 for everyone else, or $15 at door 21+. Donations appreciated – Bring cash… every little bit helps. Every week is a new lineup. Here are some of our favorites you might see…. Ruby Gill-SF Sketchfest. Janesh Ranlan- San Jose...
Jatty Robinson Live (Comedy) Album Recording (in NYC)

This Comedy show will be taped “live” as Comedian Jatty Robinson records his 1st comedy album! This star-studded night will be hosted by Petey Deabreu (Comedy Central), featuring, Norah Yahya (Two Bearded Ladies) and Jonas Jeannot (Bric TV) for our 7:30 PM ET show as well as Aminah Imani (Comedy Central), Alex Babbitt (HBO All Def) and Zilla Vodnas (Zilla Vision) for our 9:30 PM ET show.
Hot Bits (in NYC)

Comedians are going to do their jokes right after eating some spicy food. We don’t know exactly how it’ll shake out, but we can guarantee one thing: the jokes will definitely be hot. Here are the comics on the bill!. Menuhin Hart (Comedy Central) Pedro Gonzalez (Colbert) Deno DeMartino (New...
Fire Starters: A Flaming Hot Comedy Show (in NYC)

Presented by Alex Kim and Divya Gunasekaran, Fire Starters showcases NYC’s funniest women and LGBTQIA+ comedians. Headliner: Kenice Mobley (The Tonight Show) Zach Zimmerman (The New Yorker) Norah Yahya (New York Comedy Festival) Gabby Jordan Brown (Anne Hathaway Presents) Claire Siemietkowski (Pretty Funny Comedy) 9:30pm ET Doors / 10:00pm ET...
Patrick Keane & Acquaintances (near LA)

Patrick Keane (seen on The Late Late Show, Comedy Central) presents a night of OC comedy legends, featuring Duke Fightmaster, Chris Edwards, Marc Kravitz, Joe Eurell & “The Cass Man” Evan Cassidy. Starts 9PM PT.
Dynamic Banter LIVE (in NYC)

Close your eyes and the picture the last time you laughed so hard with your friends you couldn’t breathe. That’s what Dynamic Banter is like. Not for you though, for Mike and Steve. You’re just there listening. At the end of each episode we all have 100 new inside jokes together.That’s the Dynamic Banter podcast. In all honesty, there’s no good reason for you to listen to Dynamic Banter, but a lot of people do and they seem to really enjoy it for some reason. Mike and Steve would like to officially invite you to the DB party but will 100% understand if you’ve got something else going on. This is Dynamic Banter with Mike Falzone and Steve Zaragoza.
