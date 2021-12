Cattaraugus County saw a decrease in its number of new COVID-19 cases during the week of November 21-27. Statistics from the Cattaraugus County Health Department show that there were 431 new cases of the virus in the county for the week, which is 19.1% lower compared to the previous week. The new cases included 170 in the southeast part of the county, 114 in the southwest part of the county, 88 in the northeast part of the county, and 59 in the northwest part of the county. Five of the new cases were health care workers. Meanwhile, the county's number of hospitalizations (53) went up by 14 over the past week, active cases (636) increased by 1.1%, and the number of people in quarantine (780) increased by 49.7%.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO