ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 Burning Questions For Week 13 (2021 Fantasy Football)

By Brendan Tuma
fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember to reach out with questions on Twitter (@toomuchtuma) anytime. Get a FREE 6 month upgrade with our special offer >>. 1. Just how highly should we be viewing Alexander Mattison?. It’s hard to put a limit on it. In Mattison’s previous two spot starts from 2021 he finished...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Week 13 Start/Sit PLUS: Taysom Hill, Michael Pittman, Elijah Moore

What a year it’s been for running backs! The list of injuries is long and filled with big names. The top four by pre-season ADP are all at best questionable, while a slew of others dealt with a range of injuries. This week we lost the big kahuna CMC for the season, and Dalvin Cook is one of many who appears to be out for at least Week 13. So did you heed our suggestions to pick up the backups? Are you struggling at other positions? Or have you already nailed in the bye, and you need help preparing for playoffs? Let’s help you out and get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 49 hits and 25 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Running Back Roundup: Week 13 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Each week, there are usually a handful of teams that I don’t include in the Running Back Roundup because there isn’t much new to report or analyze about them. Of course, I’ll inevitably get a question of Twitter saying I forgot to mention such-and-such team, but I don’t mind! It’s often an opportunity to interact with a new follower.
NFL
fantasypros.com

The Primer: Week 13 Edition (2021 Fantasy Football)

Pristine Auction is a proud sponsor of The Primer. At Pristineauction.com, you can win signed football memorabilia verified by leading authenticators at affordable prices. Win your first auction and save $10 when you use code “Primer.”. I love snow. Actually, let me rephrase: I love the appearance of snow. There’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
FanSided

Former Vikings quarterback could keep his old team out of the playoffs

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Football Team to a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. With quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings have now dropped to the No. 8 seed in the NFC, meaning they would miss the playoffs if the season ended today.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Seahawks#Bengals#American Football#Twitter#Detroit Lions#Pff#Steelers#Det#Chi
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer fires back at Dalvin Cook torn labrum report

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has called out recent reports that star running back Dalvin Cook would be out for multiple weeks with a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum. While he would not go as far as to comment on what exactly the injury was, he was quick to point out that the report of a confirmed labrum tear is simply untrue.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
thevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round wide receiver is now listed as a safety

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been added to the latest Atlanta Falcons depth chart as a safety. During his first season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson has been performing better than he did in any of the four years he spent with the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy