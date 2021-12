TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) – The Mexican government seems to have changed its strategy after the August operations, in which United Nations agencies denounced the excessive use of force against migrants, and now it is not trying to convince the caravan – that For a week he has been moving around the south of the country – that he accepts his proposals for regularization and insists on denouncing that the most vulnerable are being manipulated.

