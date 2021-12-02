.40 S&W: Nearly Obsolete, Can it Make a Comeback?

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Today we have this Colt 1911. It is not just any M1911, however. This is a U.S. Contract Colt Model 1911 pistol with the two-digit serial number of 95. That is astonishing not because it is such an early serial number (dating back to early 1912), but because this is serial number 95, it is from over 100 years ago, and it looks brand spanking new! This early 1911 shows off a lot of early U.S. Contract Colt 1911 features such as the lanyard loop magazines, glossy bright finish, and nitre blued small parts that just burst with color.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO