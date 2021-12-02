ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

.40 S&W: Nearly Obsolete, Can it Make a Comeback?

By Jeremy Stafford
outdoorchannelplus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePistols chambered in .40 S&W, a pressure-reduced version of the 10mm and one-time go-to for law enforcement, can now be readily found at bargain prices. Following the 1986 Miami-Dade Shootout,...

www.outdoorchannelplus.com

Comments / 64

Marvin Brandstetter Jr
3d ago

who said the 40 is nearly obsolete? I know a lot of people that like that round and I see guns for it quite often. the only problem I have is where I live I can't find any ammo.

Reply(9)
18
Cory McNeal
2d ago

the .40 is nowhere near being obsolete. I saw a man take 12 rounds from a 9mm and didn't go down. the officers partner put one .40 round in his chest and he went down. I'm sticking with .40 no matter what people say.

Reply(2)
12
Mr.Countervail
2d ago

Won't go away it's just not as popular, but will always have a following

Reply
13
Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

DVG-1 9mm Semiautomatic Micro Pistol: Full Review

The SCCY DVG-1 9mm semiautomatic micro-sized pistol is striker-fired and optics-ready (SFOR). True to the company's reputation, it offers very good quality at a low price. Here's a full review. Micro-sized 9mm personal-protection pistols are all the rage these days. That’s reflected in the lineup of articles in this issue...
RETAIL
outdoorchannelplus.com

Best, Most Practical Caliber for Big Game?

What is the go-to caliber – not cartridge – for big-game hunting? As you will learn, the answer isn't so simple and depends on preference and need. First, let’s get our terminology straight. Most of us, me included, constantly mix the terms “cartridge” and “caliber.” Properly, caliber means bullet diameter. The Europeans keep it pretty simple, almost always naming a cartridge by bullet diameter in millimeters, then case length in millimeters, followed by the originator—as in 7x57mm Mauser. Americans play fast and loose with the numbers and few non-metric cartridges—.308 Win., .264 Win. Mag., .257 Roberts, .338 Lapua—accurately reflect the bullet diameters they use.
LIFESTYLE
AllOutdoor.com

Curious Relics #027: Remington Nylon 66 – The Plastic Plinker Part II

Welcome, if you are a newcomer to this fun bi-weekly segment of AllOutdoor.com! The last time around I covered the history of the Remington Nylon 66 which was basically one of the first really popular and accepted polymer guns available to the public at large. Today we are jumping back into the often well-regarded Remington Nylon 66. This rifle has a vast history that includes a whole host of plastic plinker lineage. Let’s dive right into the rabbit hole!
MILITARY
outdoorchannelplus.com

Smith & Wesson Snubnose Double-Action Centennials: Old and New

The Smith & Wesson snubnose double-action Centennial “template” was—and still is—pocket-perfect. In 1952, Smith & Wesson introduced the Centennial, so named to commemorate the company’s 100th anniversary. This auspicious addition to the J-Frame line came two years after the Chiefs Special, which got the ball rolling for the company’s enormously successful line of five-shot, small-frame, snubnose revolvers. And a couple of ticks later, the steel-framed Bodyguard was introduced in 1955.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Obsolete#Smith Wesson
outdoorchannelplus.com

Springfield Armory 1911 Ronin EMP (Enhanced Micro Pistol): New for 2021

Meet the newest addition to Springfield Armory's family of 1911 pistols — the Ronin EMP. Springfield Armory is proud to announce the newest addition to its family of 1911’s — the Ronin EMP (Enhanced Micro Pistol). Combining the popular features of the Ronin series of pistols with the CCW-ready Enhanced Micro Pistol (EMP) platform, the result is a potent and packable EDC partner that offers the smallest 1911 in the world.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Walther PDP (Performance Duty Pistol) Compact: Full Review

The Walther PDP (Performance Duty Pistol) compact is a polymer-frame striker-fired 9mm with a 4-inch or 4.5-inch barrel and a 5-inch in the works. It's a worthy successor to the PPQ; here's a full review. It was 1997 when Walther introduced the polymer-framed striker-fired P99, and in 2011 the P99...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Springfield Armory Garrison .45 ACP 1911 Pistol: First Look

The Springfield Armory .45 ACP 1911 combines modern features with traditional looks and comes in blued or stainless steel; here's a first look. Springfield Armory is proud to announce the newest addition to its award-winning family of 1911 pistols: the Garrison in .45 ACP. Featuring forged materials and heirloom-quality construction, the 5-inched-barreled Garrison 1911 combines modern construction with a heritage spanning back more than a century.
outdoorchannelplus.com

1791 Gunleather Adds GLOCK 43X MOS Pistol Holster to Kydex Lineup

Always empowering Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights, 1791 Gunleather is now offering a Kydex holster designed specifically for the GLOCK 43X MOS pistol. The slim, lightweight 1791 Gunleather holster features an integrated concealment wing for comfortably carrying the subcompact G43X MOS 9mm pistol everyday. The versatile easy-on, easy-off design allows for adjusting cant, position, and retention for a customized fit and feel. A snug true-fit ensures the durable Kydex holster won’t damage the finish of your firearm while keeping it secure. Built to also accommodate threaded barrels and optics, it’s a dependable dedicated G43X MOS holster.
CONSTITUTION
outdoorchannelplus.com

Strasser RS 14 Evolution Rifle: Field Review

Maybe, just maybe, the mythical “do-all” rifle does exist. Some hunters enjoy having a plethora of rifles in varying configurations and cartridges. Others prefer a “one-stop-shop” rifle capable of taking down everything from dainty pronghorn to massive brown bears. If you find yourself in the latter category, do I have a treat for you. Enter front and center stage, the Austrian-made Strasser RS 14 Evolution.
MILITARY
outdoorchannelplus.com

Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O. 9mm Optics-Ready Pistol: First Look

Taurus has released the next iteration of its heralded GX4 micro-compact pistol, the Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O. (Taurus Optic Ready Option). The new Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O. 9mm pistol adopts the Taurus Optic Ready Option mounting system, which facilitates mounting of several popular micro red-dot sights. The T.O.R.O. system is designed around a factory optic-cut slide for those who desire the advantages of a low-print EDC handgun and the confident sight picture of a red dot. The GX4 T.O.R.O. also comes with a flush-mount slide cover plate for use with the non-optic option. The mounting pattern covers the following optic models:
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Two-Digit Serial Number 95 U.S. Colt Model 1911 Pistol

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Today we have this Colt 1911. It is not just any M1911, however. This is a U.S. Contract Colt Model 1911 pistol with the two-digit serial number of 95. That is astonishing not because it is such an early serial number (dating back to early 1912), but because this is serial number 95, it is from over 100 years ago, and it looks brand spanking new! This early 1911 shows off a lot of early U.S. Contract Colt 1911 features such as the lanyard loop magazines, glossy bright finish, and nitre blued small parts that just burst with color.
GEORGIA STATE
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Prescription for Peppering – Dr. Gatling’s Bulldog Gatling Gun

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! The 1860s were the first initial gains in self-contained cartridges and from there it launched into a whole new world of firearms. What did the world do with that new technology? It attempted and often succeeded at designs formally thought to be impossible or unlikely. Amongst those ideas was a firearm capable of forming a wall of lead! Or simply a gun that can shoot fast. Enter Dr. Richard Gatling and his Gatling gun. This particular Bulldog variant of a Gatling gun is the Model 1877 and fired .45-70 Government cartridges fed by gravity through a top feed magazine.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Springfield Ronin EMP (Enhanced Micro Pistol) 9mm 1911: First Look

Springfield Armory is proud to announce the newest addition to its family of 1911’s — the Ronin EMP. Combining the popular features of the Ronin series of pistols with the CCW-ready Enhanced Micro Pistol (EMP) platform, the result is a potent and packable EDC partner that offers the smallest 1911 in the world.
Shooting Times

DVG-1 9mm Semiautomatic Micro Pistol: Full Review

The SCCY DVG-1 9mm semiautomatic micro-sized pistol is striker-fired and optics-ready (SFOR). True to the company's reputation, it offers very good quality at a low price. Here's a full review. Micro-sized 9mm personal-protection pistols are all the rage these days. That’s reflected in the lineup of articles in this issue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy