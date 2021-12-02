SIG Sauer MCX Virtus Patrol in 5.56 NATO and .300 Blackout: A Modular Masterpiece

The 7.62mm M60 was the first GPMG fielded by the US Army, but did you know it was heavily influenced by the World War II German MG42?. The 7.62x51mm M60 was the US Army's first modern General Purpose Machine Gun. The new design was developed based upon fresh combat experience gleaned during World War II and the Korean War. In both of these conflicts US troops fought with various John Browning designs, which while reliable, had various shortcomings. These included the Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR), the Caliber .30 M1919A6, M1919A4 and M1917A1 machine guns. The M60 introduced a number of new features to US machine gunners. Chief of these was the ability to quickly and easily change barrels. Unlike the old Brownings, the M60 could keep firing, and when its barrel became too hot, the assistant gunner could quickly swap it...

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO