Montana State

[Watch] Missing Montana Girl Featured On Dr. Phil Show. Do You Have Info?

By Megan Shaul
 4 days ago
A topic in Montana, and actually across the United States and Canada, is the concerns about Missing/Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP). It seems like when an Indigenous Person goes missing, we don't always hear about it and if we do, it is a short-lived media frenzy. If you just take...

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

