Men's Basketball, Georden Rogers

Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
(AP/KSNW) — Mark Turgeon, who used to coach the Wichita State Shockers, is out as Maryland’s basketball coach, after a slow start to his 11th season knocked the team out of the Top 25. The athletic department announced Friday that Turgeon was stepping down in what it called a mutual decision. “After a series of […]
BIG RAPIDS – It was a battle of the NCAA Division II men’s powerhouse unbeatens with Ferris (4-0) prevailing in overtime 85-73 against Ashland (2-1) on Saturday. Ferris led 35-30 at halftime but trailed in the second half and it was tied 81-81 after 40 minutes. The Bulldogs prevailed 14-2 in the overtime.
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Lake Superior State men's basketball team tipped off the season with two non-conference wins over the Westminster Griffins over the weekend. Senior Justin Fischer scored a career-high 21 points to lead four players in double figures as the Lakers dropped the Griffins 78-74 Saturday at Bud Cooper Gymnasium.
MOORHEAD, Minn — Concordia men’s basketball is credited with a 2-0 win over Macalester after their game with the Scots was canceled due to covid-19. Due to conference rules it counts as a forfeit in the standings. The match-up can be rescheduled at a later date as a non-conference game.
The Michigan Wolverines open up a new week of basketball, coming in at No. 20 in the AP rankings after dropping two losses last week. They are set to host the Tarleton State Texans at Crisler as they return from their weekend in Las Vegas. While the Wolverines left Vegas...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two days after dropping a two-point heartbreaker to the Norther Arizona Lumberjacks (3-2), The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (2-2) gets a second chance, this time on the road, as the Vaqueros and Lumberjacks play Monday at 7 p.m. at Rolle Activity Center.
The Michigan men’s basketball didn’t look like the No. 4 team in the country last week. On Monday, the Wolverines were officially demoted. Michigan checks in at No. 20 in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll after losing two games last week to then-unranked teams. Michigan, 3-2 overall, is one...
Playing against No. 10 Kentucky, a program that’s won eight national championships, the UAlbany men’s basketball team was competitive through the early part of Monday’s second half before falling 86-61 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. “I’m proud of my guys. I’m proud of our team,” UAlbany head coach Dwayne...
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Basketball team looks to continue their strong start as they host Bryant & Stratton College Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in their last tune-up match before kicking off PSAC play Dec. 3. The Matchup. The Lakers and Bobcats have never played each other. PSAC Hospitality. Mercyhurst has...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team won its second game in as many days, beating the Cal State Fullerton Titans 72-67 on Tuesday at Rolle Activity Center. Junior Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros (4-2) with 18 points, nine rebounds and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Fresh off another thrilling win on Thursday night, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team will aim to continue their torrid start to the season when they welcome Morgan State (2-3, 0-0 MEAC) to War Memorial at the Sobrato Center on Monday night. GAME 6...
LAS VEGAS (AP) – No. 12 Houston scored the first 17 points against Butler in the quarterfinals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday, and then allowed Wisconsin to score the first 13 points en route to a 20-point halftime deficit in Tuesday's semifinal. It cost the Cougars in...
Orangeburg, N.Y. (11/24/21) The Dominican College men's basketball team has been ranked 21st in this week's D2SIDA National Media Poll as was announced yesterday. The Chargers make their first appearance in the top 25 in Division II after receiving votes in last week's poll. DC improved to 5-0 last night after defeating Bowie State at the Harlem Renaissance Classic.
Annapolis, Md – The Washington College men's basketball team fell to the Navy Midshipmen, 89-40, in an exhibition game for the Shoremen on Wednesday afternoon at Alumni Hall. Navy, who improved to 4-2, jumped out to a 13-2 advantage 4:04 into the contest and never looked back. Washington sophomore guard...
ADRIAN — The 2020-21 year was a season of change for the Adrian College men’s basketball team. Tim Kaiser filled in for its head coach who had led them to a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship and a spot in the NCAA Division III postseason the year prior, Kyle Lindsay, and took over the program in the offseason.
NAPLES, Fla. - GW men's basketball wraps up its time in Naples on Wednesday in the third-place game of the Naples Invitational vs. Missouri State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. HE'S ON FIRE: After a relatively slow start to the campaign, junior James Bishop has found the scoring knack,...
