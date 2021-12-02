Men's Basketball, Georden Rogers

Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO