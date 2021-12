I was so excited to see George Webster, Tommy Jessop, Ellie Goldstein, Kassie Mundhenk, Zack Gottsagen and Madeline Stuart on the front cover of your Saturday magazine (27 November) and even more so to read the piece. I have a learning disability and seeing people like me, whether that’s actors with Down’s syndrome or people on the telly with a learning disability, I feel so proud.

