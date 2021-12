The Washington Football Team hosts the Seahawks on Monday night. While Washington has played better of late, the Seahawks continue to spiral, losing five of their past six. The Football Team heads into Monday’s matchup as short favorites at several Las Vegas sportsbooks with totals settling into the 46.0-46.5 range. These aren't the best game conditions for an exciting NFL DFS shootout, but there is still a top prize regardless, and our Week 12 FanDuel single-game lineup will shoot for just that.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO