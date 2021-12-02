DEBUT | Selling Tampa: Official Trailer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSynopsis: Set in Florida's Suncoast, Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado that has its eyes set on...

Meet the Cast of “Selling Tampa”

When Netflix brought us the gem that is “Selling Sunset,” we had no idea what to expect. Following a group of realtors through the luxury real estate industry sounds interesting enough, but we had no idea just how interesting this show would become. Now the network has introduced a new version of the series called “Selling Tampa,” and we could not be more excited about every moment of it. Tampa, Florida, is beautiful. It’s a Gulf Coastal city on Tampa Bay with quick access to the Gulf via cities such as Clearwater and St. Petersburg, and it’s an underrated area. It’s clean, it’s lovely, it’s friendly, and it is filled with some of the most beautiful homes and property imaginable. Now that the show is filming here and we get to see the real estate world in Tampa, we are all excited. It’s time to get to know the cast – the group of women who work to sell the homes in the area to new clients – and who they are. Will they be as amazing as the women of Selling Sunset, or will they be even more so? We cannot wait to meet these women, but here is a little bit of information to get you started learning who they are, what they do, and what you can expect from each of these successful real estate agents, brokers, and badass businesswomen.
Netflix drops first look at Selling Sunset spin-off Selling Tampa

Obsessed with Selling Sunset? Netflix has you covered this winter with Selling Tampa, an incredible spin-off of the original. The reality show follows Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military veteran Sharelle Rosado and set in Florida's Suncoast. And yes, the properties are perhaps even more stunning than Los Angeles.
See the Dramatic First Trailer for Netflix’s Selling Tampa

Watch: Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5 Renewal. We're sold on this new show. Move over, Oppenheim Group! Why? Because Sharelle Rosado is the new realtor to watch—literally! The real estate broker may not be selling us sunset, but she is selling us Tampa thanks to Netflix's new show, Selling Tampa. The streamer's upcoming docu-series premieres Dec. 15 and introduces viewers to a brand-new realty office and cast. Allure Realty, owned by military vet Sharelle, is an all-Black, all-female real estate firm on the Suncoast. And thanks to the new trailer, we're already obsessed with the Selling Tampa ladies.
Netflix’s ‘Selling Tampa’ series premieres this month

Tampa gets to be in the reality TV spotlight once again this month when Netflix debuts “Selling Tampa” on Dec. 15. The show features local Allure Realty owner/broker Sharelle Rosado and her team of Black and minority women as they tackle the world of luxury real estate in Tampa Bay.
'Selling Tampa' makes Netflix debut on Dec. 15

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa-based "Selling Sunset" spin-off is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 15, while "Selling Sunset" will also return for a fourth season on Nov. 24. "Selling Tampa" follows along with the all-female real estate firm, Allure Realty, owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado. The show will spotlight selling luxury real estate in the Tampa Bay area.
Meet The Cast Of The New Netflix Unscripted Series, 'Selling Tampa'

'Selling Tampa' Features An All-Woman, All-Minority Staff of Florida-Based Real Estate Firm Allure Realty, And Its Founder, Sharelle Rosado. Following the success of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the digital streaming platform has developed a new spinoff series. Titled Selling Tampa, the show centers around retired US Army veteran and luxury real estate broker Sharelle Rosado and her business, Allure Realty, which she founded in 2017, after almost 13 years of service in the military.
New reality show ‘Selling Tampa’ is coming to Netflix on Dec. 15

On the heels of Tampa Baes, Amazon’s docuseries following a group of local lesbian friends, comes a new Tampa Bay-based “docusoap.”. Selling Tampa will follow all-female, all-Black real estate firm Allure Realty. It’s created by Adam DiVello, producer of the Netflix series Selling Sunset, which chronicles the drama of a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles.
These "Selling Tampa" Stunners Are Bringing Boss Baddie Energy To Netflix

After shattering records with “Squid Game” and “Red Notice,” Netflix continues to tighten its chokehold on the streaming universe with an endless slate of shows including buzzy reality series “Selling Tampa” centered around glamorous boss baddies thriving in the booming Real Estate industry. Peep the trailer below:. Owned by military...
Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
