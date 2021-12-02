ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Not a reason to panic” says Minnesota Department of Health after Omicron Variant Discovered in State

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL (KDLM) – After the discovery of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health is telling residents that it is not a reason to panic. The variant was...

healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVAL

Omicron variant detected in unvaccinated Hawaii resident

HONOLULU (AP) — The omicron coronavirus variant was confirmed Thursday in an unvaccinated Hawaii resident with no recent travel history, state health officials said. The adult had been infected with COVID-19 a year ago, isn't currently hospitalized and had "mild-to-moderate" symptoms, including headache, body aches and cough, Hawaii Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Omicron variant detected in at least 11 U.S. states

As of Saturday morning, health officials have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 11 states from Hawaii to New York. Doctors warn it is likely already more widespread than reported. In the meantime, the CDC warns the Delta variant is still killing roughly 1,000 people every day. CBS News' Tom Hanson has more, and then emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, professor at Harvard Medical School and author of "Inside Medicine" at Bulletin.com Dr. Jeremy Faust joins CBSN to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Omicron
Fresno Bee

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease. Just a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virus
Virus
Health
Health
Politics
Politics
Country
South Africa
Public Health
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
BBC

Covid: Don't panic about Omicron variant, WHO says

The world should not panic about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 but it should prepare, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. Speaking at a conference on Friday, top WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the situation now was very different to a year ago. Reports suggest Omicron has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiipublicradio.org

Omicron variant found in Oʻahu resident with no recent travel history, Hawaiʻi health department says

The Omicron coronavirus variant was confirmed Thursday in an unvaccinated Oʻahu resident with no recent travel history, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health said. The adult had been infected with COVID-19 a year ago, isn't currently hospitalized and had “mild-to-moderate” symptoms, including headache, body aches and cough, Hawaiʻi Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said.
TRAVEL
ramaponews.com

New Omicron COVID-19 variant has health professionals scrambling

As of November 2021, the deadly coronavirus has taken the lives of more than five million people worldwide and more than 700,000 in the United States alone. Now, a new variant poses a greater danger to humanity considering how the first U.S. case of Omicron had been detected on Dec. 1 in California.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTVCFOX

3 cases of omicron variant confirmed in Maryland

WJLA) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that there at three cases of Omicron confirmed in Maryland. All three cases announced Friday are in the Baltimore metro region. “Thanks to our aggressive surveillance system, we have quickly identified the first cases of the Omicron variant in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan....
PUBLIC HEALTH
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Department of Health watching progress of Omicron variant

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services say they’re keeping an eye on the spread of the latest Covid-19 variant. So far, the Omicron variant has not made it to Missouri, but the first case in the United States has been detected in a man who flew into California from South Africa. If it does arrive here, DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf says Missouri has the ability to identify it through wastewater surveillance and other methods. He also says new strains of COVID-19 can be highly unpredictable, and that the best defense is to get vaccinated or get a booster shot if you’ve already received a vaccine. The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, and according to Reuters has since spread to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

