Tulane researcher part of $1.24 million EPA grant to study viruses in wastewater

The National Human Genome Research Institute has funded a multi-institutional Center of Excellence in Genome Sciences (CEGS), based at Weill Cornell Medicine, to develop new tools to study the major product of the human genome, called ribonucleic acid (RNA), and determine how RNA functions to orchestrate the unique patterns of protein expression seen in human tissues and in disease. The new CEGS, funded by a five-year, $12.2 million grant, will be led by Dr. Samie R. Jaffrey, the Greenberg-Starr Professor of Pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and includes investigators at Duke, the University of California at San Francisco, New York Institute of Technology and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Center for Genomic Information Encoded by RNA Nucleotide Modifications is one of 14 NIH Centers of Excellence in Genomic Science (CEGS) and is specifically focused on how chemical modifications of these RNAs can be dynamically regulated to control protein production throughout the body.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO