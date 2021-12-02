ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulane researcher part of $1.24 million EPA grant to study viruses in wastewater

tulane.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more extreme weather causes water to become scarcer in regions due to drought, scientists are exploring ways to recycle wastewater for irrigation and other non-potable uses. But before it can be released back into the environment, it must be free of any pathogens. The Environmental Protection Agency has...

news.tulane.edu

Athens News

From toilet to table: OU researchers receive $1.9 million grant to study human waste/fertilizer recycling

Two Ohio University Russ College of Engineering and Technology researchers were awarded a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to explore the possibility of turning human waste into fertilizer, the school announced Monday. The study will explore whether municipal wastewater treatment facilities like the Athens Wastewater Treatment...
ATHENS, OH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Should the US resume ‘risky virus research’?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Called the “DEEP VZN” project, USAID will partner with a consortium of universities and public health organizations, led by Washington State...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EurekAlert

National Human Genome Research Institute funds $12.2 million center at Weill Cornell Medicine to study RNA modifications

The National Human Genome Research Institute has funded a multi-institutional Center of Excellence in Genome Sciences (CEGS), based at Weill Cornell Medicine, to develop new tools to study the major product of the human genome, called ribonucleic acid (RNA), and determine how RNA functions to orchestrate the unique patterns of protein expression seen in human tissues and in disease. The new CEGS, funded by a five-year, $12.2 million grant, will be led by Dr. Samie R. Jaffrey, the Greenberg-Starr Professor of Pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and includes investigators at Duke, the University of California at San Francisco, New York Institute of Technology and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Center for Genomic Information Encoded by RNA Nucleotide Modifications is one of 14 NIH Centers of Excellence in Genomic Science (CEGS) and is specifically focused on how chemical modifications of these RNAs can be dynamically regulated to control protein production throughout the body.
SCIENCE
We Are Iowa

Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the new funding Thursday as part of $7.4 billion in new funding sent throughout the country. The allocation for next...
IOWA STATE
Phys.org

New study shows electric fields can improve the efficiency of wastewater purification

Ammonia is one of many pollutants present in wastewater and can be toxic for marine and terrestrial life. Therefore, in a process called air stripping, it is removed from wastewater and later used as a fertilizer or fuel. Air stripping converts ammonia into a gas that can then escape the wastewater from its surface. But this process is not efficient: It is energy-intensive, and requires specific temperatures, air supply, and many chemicals, making it expensive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Daily

UW to participate in $125M emerging virus research project

In October, UW announced its participation in the $125 million Discovery & Exploration of Emerging Pathogens – Viral Zoonoses project (DEEP VZN), aimed at identifying and preventing future outbreaks. The project, to be led by Washington State University’s (WSU) Paul Allen School for Global Health, will work with five countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America to monitor zoonotic (animal) viruses that have the potential to infect human populations.
SCIENCE
