Want to know something pretty depressing? You now have, at best, only around 30 days left to get your Christmas shopping done. When it comes to technology purchases, however, there are already more than a few signs to suggest that, in nothing new for the entire year, that stock shortages are going to represent a pretty big issue for Father Christmas to successfully fill all those stockings. – And just to drill that point home, following a report via Eurogamer, AO, one of the world’s biggest online retailers, has just issued a warning that it expects pretty much all of its tech, including gaming consoles, to be in incredibly short supply this year!

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO