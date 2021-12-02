Public Health Reimagined: The Frontier of Government Health Technology

Pursuant to C.R.S. §§ 25-1-506 and 508, the Douglas County Health Department (“DCHD”) hereby issues this countywide Public Health Order: allowing certain individuals to be exempted from requirements to wear a Face Covering within Douglas County and making it impermissible in most cases to quarantine an individual within Douglas County due to actual, suspected or potential exposure related to COVID-19 if the individual is asymptomatic. The goal and purpose of this Order is to ensure that efforts to control and slow the spread of the SARSCoV-2 virus (the SARSCoV-2 and the disease resulting therefrom shall be referred to herein as “COVID-19”) are calibrated to produce the greatest health benefit to the people targeted by such efforts and to the entire Douglas County community.

