ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Public Health Reimagined: The Frontier of Government Health Technology

ehrintelligence.com
 4 days ago

Public health infrastructure systems and solutions are long neglected. Decades of funding reductions obstructed progress in what is now a health system in disrepair. Yet there is an unprecedented opportunity – renewed attention to public health is providing the resources and collaboration for...

ehrintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Public Health begins new addiction treatment technique

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County has announced the launching of a new service for treating addiction in individuals suffering from trauma, stress, anxiety and depression. According to a release by Public Health, Addiction Services staff have been trained in Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing, commonly referred to as EMDR. This technique […]
DAYTON, OH
pncguam.com

Guam Public Health concerned over omicron variant

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday expressed concern over the new omicron COVID-19 variant and urged those who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, said the omicron variant is causing an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Public Health Commissioning Officer

Salary: £37,491 - £39,462 per annum (PO2) This role is a key part of the team responsible for ensuring effective commissioning and management of a range of Public Health Services (including Health Inequalities, Sexual Health, NHS Health checks, Weight Management & Physical Activity). The post holder will work across a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Austin Public Health updates guidelines, dashboard

Austin Public Health updated its risk-based guidelines and key indicators dashboard prior to the holidays. APH expanded the scenarios where high-risk individuals should wear masks to protect themselves from the Delta variant of COVID-19. Those scenarios include:. • Wearing masks at indoor gatherings with people outside your household at Stages...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Technology#Data Visualization#Data Management#Data Infrastructure#Sas#Aws Public
douglas.co.us

Public Health Orders

Pursuant to C.R.S. §§ 25-1-506 and 508, the Douglas County Health Department (“DCHD”) hereby issues this countywide Public Health Order: allowing certain individuals to be exempted from requirements to wear a Face Covering within Douglas County and making it impermissible in most cases to quarantine an individual within Douglas County due to actual, suspected or potential exposure related to COVID-19 if the individual is asymptomatic. The goal and purpose of this Order is to ensure that efforts to control and slow the spread of the SARSCoV-2 virus (the SARSCoV-2 and the disease resulting therefrom shall be referred to herein as “COVID-19”) are calibrated to produce the greatest health benefit to the people targeted by such efforts and to the entire Douglas County community.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
ehrintelligence.com

CHIME Initiative Focuses on Health IT Innovation, Clinician Satisfaction

- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Foundation has announced an expanded collaboration with health IT vendor DrFirst in an effort to help CHIME members leverage innovative technology to improve clinician satisfaction and patient care delivery. The strategic advisory collaboration will consist of several initiatives that set out...
HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

MiHIN Health IT Partnership Tackles SDOH Referral Interoperability

MiHIN will collaborate with health IT vendors Velatura Public Benefit Corporation and findhelp to provide a secure platform to connect patients with the social services they need. In particular, the collaboration will establish a national health information exchange (HIE) portal and advance shared application programming interfaces (APIs) for interoperable referrals.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 study celebrates public health measures

A national study of Australians' responses to COVID-19 public health measures has found stories of hope, strength and acceptance for such protective measures as social distancing, hand hygiene and even lockdowns. Flinders University researchers, as part of a team of regional health experts in the Northern Territory, Queensland, Western Australia,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
towardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning in Public Health: A Patient’s Journey

Machine learning is one of the hottest topics in health tech today — in almost any field. In this post we’ll be looking at a much less conventional application of 21st century data science. The question we asked ourselves was, “How can we leverage advances in technology and data science to measurably improve public health outcomes for at-risk people in low to middle income countries (LMICs) around the world?”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iola Register

Norman: Politics hinder public health

The job of guiding Kansas through a generation-defining public health crisis for nearly two years fell to Dr. Lee Norman. Until recently, and suddenly, it didn’t. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly recently fired him as secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment after months of reducing his role as the face of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TOPEKA, KS
Cornell University

Students present projects in global and public health

More than 100 students presented their work on a wide array of projects aimed at improving access to public health everywhere from Tompkins County to Tanzania, as part of the 2021 Global and Public Health Experiential Learning Symposium, held Nov. 12 in Cornell’s Physical Sciences Building. The annual symposium is...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
max983.net

Governor Holcomb Extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Eric Holcomb signed Executive Orders this week that officially continues the public health emergency and provisions that address the impact of COVID-19. Those provisions allow Indiana to be eligible to receive enhanced federal funding for Medicaid programs to help cover the increased costs of 500,000 residents who have enrolled in the programs because of the pandemic. The state would lose more than $175 million in future funding and about 250,000 Hoosiers would lose partial or full Medicaid coverage if the public health emergency ends before the federal public health emergency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

Identity Infrastructure Key for Interoperability, Health IT Security

- Healthcare organizations should take an identity-centric interoperability approach to minimize health IT security risks involved in compliance with patient data sharing provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act, according to a new Health-ISAC whitepaper. The 21st Century Cures Act information blocking provisions, which went into effect on April 5,...
TECHNOLOGY
waynedailynews.com

Public Health Officials Recognized On ‘Public Health Thank You Day’

WAYNE – Those who work in public health across the state were recognized Monday afternoon during a virtual press conference hosted by the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors (NALHD). Most of 21 NALHD members who are directors of local and tribal health departments in Nebraska were on the call.
WAYNE, NE
oakpark.com

Trustees reinstate public health director’s powers

In a 4-3 vote, Oak Park village trustees reinstated Public Health Director Theresa Chapple-McGruder’s emergency regulatory powers, allowing her to continue to make “reasonable” rules and regulations while the pandemic continues. The decision came after a lengthy discussion during the Nov. 22 meeting as some trustees called for clarity on the language of an expired order that had previously granted and extended Chapple-McGruder’s powers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
OAK PARK, IL
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Roll Call Online

Startups use tech, ‘gamification’ for public health problems

Corrected 3:43 p.m. | Matthew Loper’s mission to use technology and science to revolutionize health care began when he observed vastly different outcomes for relatives with the same disease. The CEO and co-founder of Wellth, an app that incentivizes users to make healthy choices, like regularly taking medicine, had an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crain's New York Business

Jordana Kier, CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy Foundation

CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy Foundation. The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy has appointed Jordana Kier, Co-CEO of LOLA, the first lifelong brand for reproductive health, to its Foundation Board of Directors. LOLA champions reproductive health and equity and facilitates an online community of women seeking education, products and information. Kier has led its omnichannel expansion into Walmart, and partnerships with 350 businesses, schools and gyms to provide employees and customers premium period products.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

How an API Coordinated Data Sharing for Clinical Research

The integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV) is a collaboration between public academic institutions—the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech—and private hospitals—Inova Health and Carilion Clinic—that aims to promote inclusive clinical research through data sharing. The iTHRIV Commons set out to provide participants with a cross-site scalable research...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy