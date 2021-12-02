ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Printing Shellz Vulnerabilities Affected 150+ HP Printers

By Abeerah Hashim
Cover picture for the articleSerious security vulnerabilities affecting numerous HP printer models have been discovered which could wreak havoc if exploited. Dubbed “Printing Shellz”, these vulnerabilities allowed a remote attacker to take control of target systems via HP printers. Printing Shellz HP Vulnerabilities. According to a recent report from the F-Secure Labs, two...

HP Printer Hijack Bugs Impact 150 Models

Security researchers have discovered two vulnerabilities in multi-function printers (MFPs) which impacted 150 product models. F-Secure security consultants Timo Hirvonen and Alexander Bolshev have written up their findings in a detailed report, Printing Shellz. Specifically, they found a physical access port vulnerability (CVE-2021-39237) and a font parsing bug (CVE-2021-39238) in...
HP Issues Firmware Updates for Printer Product Vulnerabilities

HP Inc. has issued firmware updates for multiple security vulnerabilities that affect more than 150 models of its multifunction printer (MFP) products. These issues are not particularly easy to exploit. However, they present a threat to enterprise organizations because they give attackers a means to steal data and gain a foothold on a network, according to F-Secure researchers who discovered the bugs and reported them to HP in April 2021.
Major security breach found on over 150 HP printers

Researchers from a security company found the leaks F-secure. HP she has two menus Fitted with all affected models. HP was notified by researchers in April, and the leaks will be fixed in the latest updates for the printers. Users are strongly advised to install these updates as soon as possible.
The Vulnerabilities of Outdated Operating Systems

Keeping your computer’s operating system up-to-date is rudimentary to keeping the system secure. Why? Whether your computer is built around a Windows, Mac, Unix, or Linux-based operating system (OS), the developers of the operating system – whether maintained commercially or through open source communities – are attempting to enhance the capabilities, features, and most importantly the security of the system. When a manufacturer releases a new OS, they are not just looking to profit from a new product, they are striving to produce and distribute a better product. In fact the latest trend this past year in commercial operating systems released by top corporations in the industry (i.e., Apple and Microsoft) is to provide consumers with FREE upgrades to the latest operating system. This means that corporations are not even profiting from the distribution of their latest system. So why not upgrade your computers’ operating systems when there are no financial costs involved?
11 Ways on How to Print Without a Printer

Do you need to print a document quickly but don’t have a printer at home? Or perhaps you’re simply looking for a way to print documents without investing in an expensive printer. AirPrint and Google Cloud Print are the most simple and widely used methods for printing without a printer....
Critical Wormable Security Flaw Found in Several HP Printer Models

Cybersecurity researchers on Tuesday disclosed multiple security flaws affecting 150 different multifunction printers (MFPs) from HP Inc that could be potentially abused by an adversary to take control of vulnerable devices, pilfer sensitive information, and infiltrate enterprise networks to mount other attacks. The two weaknesses — collectively called Printing Shellz...
F-Secure Discovers HP Printers Loaded With Security Holes

Did you know that Microsoft doesn't back up your 365 data? Avoid data loss. Back up your company's Office 365 mailboxes, Teams, and files stored within OneDrive and Sharepoint. Get your free trial of Altaro Office 365 Backup. Beware of your HP printers. They are hackable. Finland-based security consultancy F-Secure...
Unpatched Unauthorized File Read Vulnerability Affects Microsoft Windows OS

Unofficial patches have been issued to remediate an improperly patched Windows security vulnerability that could allow information disclosure and local privilege escalation (LPE) on vulnerable systems. Tracked as CVE-2021-24084 (CVSS score: 5.5), the flaw concerns an information disclosure vulnerability in the Windows Mobile Device Management component that could enable an...
How to Manage Enterprise Password Security?

Today, technology plays a major role in business. It can be used to increase productivity in the workplace, improve business mobility, help with communications, the list goes on. It would be difficult to imagine how companies would operate today without having access to technology. Data is of vital importance for...
New HP MFP vulnerabilities show why you should update and isolate printers

Security researchers have published details about two serious vulnerabilities that impact over 150 different HP multifunction printer models with FutureSmart firmware going back at least nine years. The attack vectors associated with the flaws and their impact serve as a reminder that printers can pose significant security risks to enterprise networks if not properly secured, updated and segmented.
2022 cybersecurity analysis reveals that no surface will be safe

Fortinet Inc.’s global threat intelligence and research team, FortiGuard Labs, recently released comprehensive analysis on the cyber threat landscape for 2022. Predictions include that cyberattacks will be aimed at everything from the 5G edge to digital wallets to satellite internet. The bottom line: No surface is safe anymore. “The attack...
New TrickBot Phishing Technique Checks Device Screen Resolution To Evade Detection

The infamous TrickBot malware has now adopted another evasive feature to escape security checks. As observed in the recent phishing campaigns, TrickBot checks the device’s screen resolution to detect VMs and bypass security analyses. TrickBot Now Checks Screen Resolution. Reportedly, a threat hunter, TheAnalyst, has caught a new TrickBot phishing...
CronRAT Linux Malware Abuses A Non-Standard Date To Evade Detection

Newly discovered Linux malware, CronRAT, has gained attention as it paves the way for Magecart attacks. This malware exhibits unique stealth capabilities, notably, its refuge behind a non-standard date of “February 31” to help evade detection. CronRAT Linux Malware Active In The Wild. Researchers from the Sansec Threat Research team...
Security vulnerabilities found in more than 150 HP multifunction printers

Researchers at cybersecurity solutions firm F-Secure Corp. today revealed they have discovered a range of security vulnerabilities that affect more than 150 multifunction printers from HP Inc. The researchers, Timo Hirvonen and Alexander Bolshev, started with testing one printer from HP to see if it was vulnerable to hacking. It...
Latest SpyAgent Malware Campaign Abuses Legit RATs To Target Devices

Researchers have discovered a new cryptocurrency-related malware campaign in the wild. Identified as “SpyAgent, this malware exploits legit remote access tools (RATs) to reach target devices and escape detection. SpyAgent Malware Abuses Legit RATs. According to the recent report from TrendMicro, the SpyAgent malware is running active campaigns targeting crypto...
