Atoka, OK

Country music superstar opening combo restaurant, bar, live music venue

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ho7t7_0dCTAI7x00

Reba McEntire will have her name up in lights on a new venue in 2022.

The country music superstar announced her latest project, Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar and music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma, is set to open next year.

Alongside Chief Gary Batton, McEntire shared the news during a concert in Durant, Oklahoma, that her vision is being brought to life in partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Atoka.

According to the venue's new website, Reba's Place was constructed in "a century-old Masonic Temple" and will boast "two stories of dining space that open to a central stage which will regularly host live music performances."

As for what fans can expect to eat, the menu is set to include homemade versions of popular regional dishes and favorites from neighboring culinary hotspots like Nashville, New Orleans and Mexico.

"Menu highlights include the 'Fancy' steak dinner, street tacos, chicken fried steak and Reba’s personal favorite, pinto beans and corn bread," the website states.

There will also be an antique 100-year-old bar that's been restored and will offer a variety of beer, wine, spirits and signature craft cocktails.

"The aesthetics of the venue are heavily influenced by Reba’s Western heritage and include a curated collection of memorabilia from Reba’s personal archives that will regularly change," according to the website.

There will also be a retail area within the space with new merchandise and established Reba favorites.

