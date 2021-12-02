Clippers' Brandon Boston Jr. ties career high in loss to Kings

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers rookie Brandon Boston Jr. tied a career high in his ninth appearance of the season on Wednesday during a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Boston finished with 13 points, three rebounds, two blocked shots and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench in the 124-115 loss. He went 5-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range, as the Clippers lost their third straight contest.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue liked what Boston brought off the bench.

I thought he was really good. I thought he came in and gave us a really good lift in the first half. He was a little minutes restriction at 19-years-old, but he played well, just to be able to get to the basket, attack and get downhill. We needed that.

Boston was on a 24-minute restriction entering the contest after playing this week with the Agua Caliente Clippers in the NBA G League. The team didn’t want to overwork him too early in the season so he can stay fresh when needed in L.A.

The minute cap didn’t necessarily bother Boston all that much.

That’s outta my control, minute restrictions. Everybody wants to play every single minute and just me going out there with the minutes I have just giving it my all every time I step onto the court, that’s all I can control.

Boston recently dropped 46 points on assignment with Agua Caliente, which tied the season-high for a game this season. He proved highly effective shooting, draining nine 3-pointers, while he created for himself and others.

He has played sparingly with Los Angeles to this point of the season but has proven in a small sample size what he can bring on a nightly basis. Certainly, it is something L.A. can eventually use in the future.

