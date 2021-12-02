ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz rookie Jared Butler posts 26 points on assignment in G League

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz rookie Jared Butler on Wednesday produced a team-high 26 points to lead the Salt Lake City Stars in a loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers while on assignment in the NBA G League.

Butler neared a double-double in the contest, recording nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in 30 minutes of work. He finished 9-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range.

The contest was his fifth with the Stars and third with at least 26 points. He has played sparingly with the Jazz and had the opportunity to log extended minutes on Wednesday.

Butler is averaging 1.7 points in 4.6 minutes across 14 appearances with the Jazz this season. With playing time limited, the opportunity to play with Salt Lake City should prove highly beneficial for him to stay ready and continue his development.

He certainly looked sharp in his latest appearance with the Stars.

