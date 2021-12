The American Diabetes Association provides several guidelines for treating type 2 diabetes, involving lifestyle modifications, medication, surgery, and more. No single treatment course works for everyone with type 2 diabetes, but the American Diabetes Association (ADA) does have a series of guidelines. Members of the ADA Professional Practice Committee update the association’s standards of care each year or more often, as needed. Physicians and other experts in diabetes care and education serve on this committee.

